The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday, turned away Murang'a Senator Irungu Kangata who was seeking clearance to vie as governor.
IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor
Setback for UDA's Muranga Gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Kang'ata
According to verified reports from the IEBC reaching the news desk, Kangata was denied clearance due to his choice of running mate Dr Winnie Mwangi.
The IEBC established that Ms Mwangi did not resign from her job withing the required timelines set by the law.
Kangata's running mate is a land economics expert who hails from Karagia village in Gatanga subcounty.
Before joining politics, she was a government consultant on land issues and was part of the taskforce that formulated the land regulations that are in operation.
According to Section 43(5) of the Elections Act, public officers who intended to vie in the August 2022 General Elections should have resigned in February.
"A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election," reads Section 43(5) of the Elections Act.
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke