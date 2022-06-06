IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

According to verified reports from the IEBC reaching the news desk, Kangata was denied clearance due to his choice of running mate Dr Winnie Mwangi.

The IEBC established that Ms Mwangi did not resign from her job withing the required timelines set by the law.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kangata's running mate is a land economics expert who hails from Karagia village in Gatanga subcounty.

Before joining politics, she was a government consultant on land issues and was part of the taskforce that formulated the land regulations that are in operation.

According to Section 43(5) of the Elections Act, public officers who intended to vie in the August 2022 General Elections should have resigned in February.

"A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election," reads Section 43(5) of the Elections Act.