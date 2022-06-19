RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

UDA candidate for Kiambu disqualified from August elections

Charles Ouma

IEBC delivered the final verdict for Karungo wa Thang'wa on Sunday

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate for the Kiambu senatorial race Karungo Wa Thang'wa has been disqualified from the contest.

Karungo was disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, June 19.

Karungo had been locked out of the August 9, elections but appealed the decision at the IEBC Disputes Tribunal.

The tribunal directed that having been removed from office through impeachment, Karungo is permanently disqualified from holding public office.

In his defense, the UDA candidate claimed that he resigned from office before the impeachment.

After giving him an opportunity to defend himself, the tribunal upheld the decision by the Kiambu Returning Officer to bar him from the contest.

Others who are yet to know their fates are Johnson Sakaja and Mike Sonko who are in eyeing gubernatorial seats in Nairobi and Mombasa respectively.

More follows...

Charles Ouma

