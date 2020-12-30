The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been forced to apologize after sensationally referring to BBI as “Burning Bridges Initiative” in a tweet that caused uproar among Kenyans.

In a statement, the Electoral Body said that the tweet was as a result of a typographical error which doesn’t in any way reflect the position of the commission.

“Earlier today, the Commission posted a tweet on the launch of the Verification of BBI supporters. However, there was a typographical error in the tweet which was made inadvertently. The error does NOT any in way reflect the position of the Commission or its staff.

The Commission sincerely apologizes to all its stakeholders and the General Public” reads the apology.

Fired

Reports also indicate that the IEBC Twitter Admin Jonathan Kiptoo, who was behind the Tweet has been fired.

On Wednesday, the commission launched the verification of the BBI signatures saying that the 400 clerks hired for the drive had taken their vow of secrecy and would begin their one-day training immediately after.

The clerks will be paid Sh1,200 per day in the exercise that will be expected to cost at least Sh.480,000 per day.