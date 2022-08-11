IEBC gives Didmus Barasa 1 condition to award him winners certificate

IEBC Kimilili Returning Officer George Omondi turned away an agent who said he was sent to receive the certificate on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

Omondi said that the election certificate could only be handed over to the MP who must appear physically at the Kimilili tallying centre.

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa at a press conference in parliament Pulse Live Kenya

This piles pressure on the politician who went into hiding after he was involved in a shooting incident at the tallying centre on Tuesday.

Barasa who was vying on a UDA party ticket beat his closest rival Brian Khaemba with 26,861 votes to 9,497 votes.

On Wednesday, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said that the matter was outside the commission’s hands and would leave investigative authorities to handle it.

He explained that the commission would only be involved if the MP is convicted.

“That is a matter for the police and I believe the law will take its course because the commission does not deal with those kinds of cases. Our officers on the ground will be witnesses and as far as the law goes, until that time an individual is convicted, the commission will not be able to come in the criminal investigation,” Chebukati said.

Barasa surprised many when he resurfaced on social media on Wednesday evening.