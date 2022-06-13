IEBC gives Sakaja deadline to defend his degree

Four petitions have already been filed seeking to bar Sakaja from contesting in the General Election.

The IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee gave the UDA Nairobi Governor aspirant more time to file a formal response.

“I urge this tribunal to give me more time to file a formal application seeking to have one of three members of the IEBC tribunal recuse himself and also to answer the allegations filed against Mr Sakaja,” his lawyer Adrian Kamotho requested.

The returning officer and the petitioners are expected to file their responses to Sakaja’s defence by the end of Tuesday.

The hearing of the petitions has been scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 13.

This comes a day after it emerged that Senator Sakaja did not graduate from the University of Nairobi where he was a student leader.

“It is true Sakaja was admitted to the university and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science, studied from first year up to fourth year, but is yet to graduate,” UoN communications director John Orindi said.

Papers presented by the senator in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) however indicate that the senator graduated from Team University having pursued a Bachelor of Science Management, a programme he undertook online.

The 2016 graduation list, the year which Sakaja allegedly graduated however doesn’t contain Sakaja’s name.

The Commission for University (CUE) Chief Executive Officer Mwenda Ntarangwi has however reached out to the University and confirmed the senator was in the institution.