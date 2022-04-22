IEBC hiring 418,000 Kenyans for election jobs, how to apply

In an advert, IEBC said it was inviting Kenyans who are interested to serve as returning officers, polling clerks, presiding officers, and voter educators among others.

The deadline for the applications is May 5, 2022, and interested candidates should visit the IEBC jobs portal to apply.

County returning officers will take home Sh4,000 for every day worked while their deputies will take home Sh3,000.

About 52,481 presiding officers will earn Sh2,000 per day while their deputies will take home Sh1,800 per day.

The IEBC also needs 389 logistical officers who will be paid Sh1,500 daily and 5,827 support electoral trainers for Sh2,000 per day.

The commission is also looking to hire 580 ICT clerks at a pay of Sh1,500 daily.

Polling clerks and counting clerks will make up the lion's share of the job vacancies since about 302,860 staff members are required. They will be paid Sh1,000 per day.

County-based voter educators (47) will receive Sh2,000, constituency-based voter educators (290) will be paid Sh1,500 per day, while ward-based voter educators (2,900) will take home Sh1,000 daily.