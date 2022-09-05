RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC issues statement after Supreme Court ruling upholding Ruto's win

Amos Robi

Working for IEBC should not be a death sentence - IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati when he officially launched the National Election Conference Centre (NECC), and the National Election Media Centre at the Bomas of Kenya on July 31, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati when he officially launched the National Election Conference Centre (NECC), and the National Election Media Centre at the Bomas of Kenya on July 31, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has issued a statement after the ruling by the Supreme Court of Kenya which has upheld the win of president elect William Ruto

The electoral commission through its chairperson Wafula Chebukati appreciated the efforts put by its more than 1,000 permanent employees and over 400,000 staff who were hired on temporary basis.

The commission further appreciated the efforts by other agencies who supported the process to its successful completion.

“The commission recognizes the support by stakeholders including Judiciary, National Police Service and service providers who participated in the electoral process,” the commission noted.

Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), attends a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Wafula Chebukati, the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), attends a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Chebukati praised his staff who he said withstood harassment, intimidation, abduction, arrests which even saw one of the constituencies returning officers lose his life to deliver the August 9 elections.

He said no voice had been raised for the sake of officers who had been attacked while performing their duties.

“To date no one has been arrested for these crimes committed against members of the commission and its staff. As it stands, no human rights and civil society organization have condemned these acts meted on the commission and its staff. Working for IEBC should not be a death sentence,” Chebukati stated.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes.
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati revealed that William Ruto won the presidential election after garnering 7,176,141 votes (50.49%) against Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga who scored 6,942,930 (48.85%)votes. Pulse Live Kenya

IEBC praised the Supreme Court ruling saying that it had affirmed that the commission conducted a free, fair, transparent and credible General Election.

“IEBC is finally vindicated. We look forward to the full judgement of the supreme court as well as feedback from our stakeholders during the post-election evaluation exercise which will inform areas of improvement in the electoral process,” the commission stated.

The commission further sent to its gratitude to its legal team led by former Attorney General Githu Muigai for defending the it in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court judges during the hearing of the 2022 presidential election petition
Supreme Court judges during the hearing of the 2022 presidential election petition Pulse Live Kenya

The apex court is expected to deliver its final ruling in 21 days which is expected to detail areas the IEBC should improve on in subsequent elections.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

