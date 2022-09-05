IEBC issues statement after Supreme Court ruling upholding Ruto's win

The electoral commission through its chairperson Wafula Chebukati appreciated the efforts put by its more than 1,000 permanent employees and over 400,000 staff who were hired on temporary basis.

The commission further appreciated the efforts by other agencies who supported the process to its successful completion.

“The commission recognizes the support by stakeholders including Judiciary, National Police Service and service providers who participated in the electoral process,” the commission noted.

Chebukati praised his staff who he said withstood harassment, intimidation, abduction, arrests which even saw one of the constituencies returning officers lose his life to deliver the August 9 elections.

He said no voice had been raised for the sake of officers who had been attacked while performing their duties.

“To date no one has been arrested for these crimes committed against members of the commission and its staff. As it stands, no human rights and civil society organization have condemned these acts meted on the commission and its staff. Working for IEBC should not be a death sentence,” Chebukati stated.

IEBC praised the Supreme Court ruling saying that it had affirmed that the commission conducted a free, fair, transparent and credible General Election.

“IEBC is finally vindicated. We look forward to the full judgement of the supreme court as well as feedback from our stakeholders during the post-election evaluation exercise which will inform areas of improvement in the electoral process,” the commission stated.

The commission further sent to its gratitude to its legal team led by former Attorney General Githu Muigai for defending the it in the Supreme Court.

