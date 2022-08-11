RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

The only 3 steps left before IEBC announces President-elect

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Wafula Chebukati issues the latest update on the tallying of the presidential results

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chair Wafula Chebukati has issued an update on the status of the tallying process for the presidential election.

Read Also

Chebukati said that the Constituency returning officers have already started streaming into the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya.

According to the IEBC chair, only three steps are left before the declaration of the president-elect, but he did not share how much time the exercise would take.

The constitution gives the commission 7 days to declare the results.

He thanked Kenyans for demonstrating patience during and after the voting exercise, urging them to maintain peace as IEBC gets ready to announce the winner of the presidential election.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati with Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu
IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati with Commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu Pulse Live Kenya

Chebukati explained that at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya, the commission was undertaking the verification of transmitted images of Form 34As against original Form 34As delivered by the returning officers.

The commission is also verifying of constituencies' Form 34Bs against their respective original Form 34As to ensure the figures are correct.

The last step will be the collation of Form 34C from the 290 Form 34Bs and checking whether the winner meets the constitutional threshold before announcing the results.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati issues an update from the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre on August 9, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati issues an update from the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre on August 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Chebukati also said that it was the view of the commission that media houses should collaborate and produce one single tally but, the different stations chose to pursue their operations independently.

In the spirit of transparency, the Commission gave media access to polling stations, tallying centres and the results portal to report the progress of election results in real-time.

The original intention was the various media houses to join hands and have a consortium through KMSWG to report on the progress of election results in real-time from one source. However, the media houses opted to do it independently, decisions beyond the Commission's control,” he said.

The IEBC chair however said that all the data on the portal was the same across media houses, attributing the different tallies to the order in which the media houses computed the data.

He then reiterated that despite the tallies, only the IEBC and he as the presidential returning officer has the mandate to declare the president-elect.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

Surrender to police within 6 hours, or else - DCI to Didmus Barasa

We have a lot of work ahead of us - Okiya Omtatah to Busia residents

We have a lot of work ahead of us - Okiya Omtatah to Busia residents

The only 3 steps left before IEBC announces President-elect

The only 3 steps left before IEBC announces President-elect

LIVE: Presidential election results

LIVE: Presidential election results

Museveni’s party commends Kenya for a peaceful election

Museveni’s party commends Kenya for a peaceful election

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

IEBC gives Didmus Barasa 1 condition to award him winners certificate

IEBC gives Didmus Barasa 1 condition to award him winners certificate

Aden Duale re-elected as Wamunyinyi loses in Kanduyi

Aden Duale re-elected as Wamunyinyi loses in Kanduyi

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

2022 presidential election candidates William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza alliance) and Raila Odinga (Azimio coalition party)

How many votes did Raila get at Ruto, Uhuru, Karua's polling stations?

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Kenya's 2022 General Election