RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC official who was shot on duty says Chebukati deserted him

Denis Mwangi

IEBC official Mohammed Kanyare's leg was amputated after he was shot while of duty

IEBC official Mohammed Kanyare's leg was amputated after he was shot while of duty
IEBC official Mohammed Kanyare's leg was amputated after he was shot while of duty

Mohammed Kanyare who served as an IEBC presiding officer in Wajir County has accused IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati of deserting him after sustaining gunshot injuries that resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Kanyare said that neither Chebukati nor the commission had reached out to him as of Sunday evening, despite being injured while on official duty.

"I have not heard from the commission that I was working for since they left me unattended to. Even a 'sorry' from them would have been better.

"I have no communication from the commission neither has any of my family members has heard from the commission that I was hurt working for," Kanyare lamented.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

Kanyare stated that before the shooting incident, he was about to present Forms 34A to the returning officer when persons posing as police officers invaded the premises.

The power was disconnected and in that commotion, he was shot at close range.

"Inside the CDF Hall, when he was about to hand over the forms and gadgets to the deputy returning officer, someone switched off the lights and Kanyare was shot at close range," said one of Kanyare’s close friends.

He was rushed to Wajir County Hospital but when he arrived at the hospital, the medical staff informed him that his leg was severely injured and that the only option was to have it amputated.

"Since it was near the podium where the electoral officials were sitting, I took few steps back and laid down. An officer came from nowhere, shot at me and left me crying for help.

"Why they chose me, I don't now... It was a targeted incident and I want justice for what happened to me," Kanyare said.

Investigations are still on going.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC official who was shot on duty says Chebukati deserted him

IEBC official who was shot on duty says Chebukati deserted him

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals the last moments they shared

Hellen Wendy's boyfriend reveals the last moments they shared

Ruto’s 1st promise to Mt Kenya as president-elect

Ruto’s 1st promise to Mt Kenya as president-elect

We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

We have enough evidence on election rigging - Raila boldly declares

Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Ruto visits Uhuru’s backyard for the first thanksgiving service

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Hellen Wendy’s father speaks on her life in Canada and death in swimming pool

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Missing IEBC IT specialist resurfaces after being released by his abductors

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Lawyers representing IEBC in Supreme Court election petition

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Trending

File image of DCI detectives at a crime scene in Kenya

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

A file photo of Raila Odinga alighting from a vehicle

Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office

Chief Justice Martha Koome delivering judgement at the Supreme Court

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Kenyan lawyers and politicians (L to R): Senior Counsel James Orengo (Siaya Governor-elect), Senior Counsel Otiende Amollo (Rarieda MP), Prof. Kithure Kindiki (Kenya Kwanza Chief Agent) and Nelson Havi (2022 UDA MP candidate)

Top lawyers assembled by Azimio and Kenya Kwanza for Supreme Court petition on Ruto’s win