IEBC official who was shot on duty says Chebukati deserted him

Kanyare said that neither Chebukati nor the commission had reached out to him as of Sunday evening, despite being injured while on official duty.

"I have not heard from the commission that I was working for since they left me unattended to. Even a 'sorry' from them would have been better.

"I have no communication from the commission neither has any of my family members has heard from the commission that I was hurt working for," Kanyare lamented.

Pulse Live Kenya

Shot at close range

Kanyare stated that before the shooting incident, he was about to present Forms 34A to the returning officer when persons posing as police officers invaded the premises.

The power was disconnected and in that commotion, he was shot at close range.

"Inside the CDF Hall, when he was about to hand over the forms and gadgets to the deputy returning officer, someone switched off the lights and Kanyare was shot at close range," said one of Kanyare’s close friends.

He was rushed to Wajir County Hospital but when he arrived at the hospital, the medical staff informed him that his leg was severely injured and that the only option was to have it amputated.

"Since it was near the podium where the electoral officials were sitting, I took few steps back and laid down. An officer came from nowhere, shot at me and left me crying for help.

"Why they chose me, I don't now... It was a targeted incident and I want justice for what happened to me," Kanyare said.