IEBC officials attacked as team preps for Supreme court case

Cyprian Kimutai

Luckily, no one was injured

[FILE] Staff from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) empty ballots for counting at a polling station at the Kibra Social Grounds in Nairobi on March 4, 2013 during the elections. (Photo by Georgina Goodwin/AFP via Getty Images)
The night of Monday, August 22 was not a pleasant one for some officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as they were attacked by unknown assailants.

According to the Commission, the officials were attacked at around 8:30pm by a group of assailants.

In a statement, IEBC explained that luckily security personnel responded swiftly to the scene. No official was injured.

“Today, Monday, 22nd August, 2022 at around 8:30pm an organised group of goons wielding crude weapons attempted to attack IEBC personnel,” the Commission explained.

Wafula Chebukati (C), the Chairman of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), speaks during a media briefing on the voter register at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi, Kenya, on June 20, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
The officials were busy preparing for the forthcoming Presidential election petition that was on Monday lodged at the Supreme Court by Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga among others.

“The IEBC personnel was preparing responses to Presidential election petitions at a premise within Nairobi when the attack happened. However, they were repulsed by Security,” stated IEBC.

The Wafula Chebukati led Commission condemned the attack as well as urged the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expedite investigations.

“The Commission condemns this act of hooliganism and intimidation, and calls upon the Inspector of Police (IG) to bring to an end this blatant abuse of the Rule of Law,” read the statement in part.

Raila’s supporters flocked the Milimani Law Courts on Monday, August 22 in Nairobi, where the Supreme Court will be sitting.
The attack coincidentally sadly occured same day when IEBC Returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga County Geoffrey Gitobu collapsed and died.

According to reports reaching the news desk, Gitobu collapsed and died outside the IEBC officers in Nanyuki, Laikipia county. The cause of his death is yet to be established.

Gichugu Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu dies outside IEBC offices
The IEBC official was reportedly visiting his family in Nanyuki but had gone to the IEBC offices to print some documents.

He was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Cyprian Kimutai





