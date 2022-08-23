IEBC officials attacked as team preps for Supreme court case

According to the Commission, the officials were attacked at around 8:30pm by a group of assailants.

In a statement, IEBC explained that luckily security personnel responded swiftly to the scene. No official was injured.

“Today, Monday, 22nd August, 2022 at around 8:30pm an organised group of goons wielding crude weapons attempted to attack IEBC personnel,” the Commission explained.

The officials were busy preparing for the forthcoming Presidential election petition that was on Monday lodged at the Supreme Court by Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga among others.

“The IEBC personnel was preparing responses to Presidential election petitions at a premise within Nairobi when the attack happened. However, they were repulsed by Security,” stated IEBC.

The Wafula Chebukati led Commission condemned the attack as well as urged the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to expedite investigations.

“The Commission condemns this act of hooliganism and intimidation, and calls upon the Inspector of Police (IG) to bring to an end this blatant abuse of the Rule of Law,” read the statement in part.

Another IEBC official dies

The attack coincidentally sadly occured same day when IEBC Returning officer for Gichugu constituency in Kirinyaga County Geoffrey Gitobu collapsed and died.

According to reports reaching the news desk, Gitobu collapsed and died outside the IEBC officers in Nanyuki, Laikipia county. The cause of his death is yet to be established.

The IEBC official was reportedly visiting his family in Nanyuki but had gone to the IEBC offices to print some documents.