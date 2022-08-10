IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

According to the National Prosecution Authority, Nicholas Nyamuya (Presiding Officer) and Sawiya Kirunda (Deputy Presiding Officer) were arrested by police officers in Kisauni constituency on Wednesday, August 10.

The two were then charged in court but plead not guilty. They were then released on Sh300,000 cash bail & Sh500,000 bond. According to ODPP, the matter will be mentioned on August 15.

IEBC officials arrested in Kilifi

Sticking to the Coastal region, another Presiding Officer and Polling Clerk were arrested and charged at Mtomodoni, Shimo la Tewa Ward in Kilifi County for issuing two extra ballot papers.

Pulse Live Kenya

A statement from the ODPP revealed that Anwar Kai (Presiding Officer) was charged with two counts of electoral offence. One, he breached his official duty and two, he failed to report the incident to the relevant authority.

The Polling Clerk on the other hand, Dorine Mwinzi was only charged with one offence, breaching her official duty.

Mwinzi pleaded guilty but Kai did not. The two will also appear in court on August 15, as they were released on cash bail of Sh300,000 and bond of Sh500,000.

Polling Clerks arrested in Narok

Drama was also witnessed in Narok County, where three Polling Clerks were produced in court; one of them was seen plucking four ballot papers for MCA post, another marked them at the polling booth and the other attempted to rescue them from arrest.