IEBC officials charged for failing to count ballot papers

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

ODPP charged other IEBC officials in Narok and Kilifi counties

NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A general view of Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) ballot boxes containing marked ballots at Kiamaina Secondary School polling station in Bahati Constituency. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAKURU, RIFT VALLEY, KENYA - 2022/08/09: A general view of Independent Boundaries and Electoral Commission (IEBC) ballot boxes containing marked ballots at Kiamaina Secondary School polling station in Bahati Constituency. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has charged a Presiding Officer & Deputy Presiding Officer in Mombasa for willfully & unlawfully failing to count ballot papers for Member of National Assembly, County Assembly & Women Rep.

According to the National Prosecution Authority, Nicholas Nyamuya (Presiding Officer) and Sawiya Kirunda (Deputy Presiding Officer) were arrested by police officers in Kisauni constituency on Wednesday, August 10.

The two were then charged in court but plead not guilty. They were then released on Sh300,000 cash bail & Sh500,000 bond. According to ODPP, the matter will be mentioned on August 15.

Sticking to the Coastal region, another Presiding Officer and Polling Clerk were arrested and charged at Mtomodoni, Shimo la Tewa Ward in Kilifi County for issuing two extra ballot papers.

NAKURU, KENYA - 2022/08/09: Police constable, Gilbert Langat guards a polling area at Nakuru Boys High School polling center in Nakuru Town East Constituency during Kenya's general election. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
NAKURU, KENYA - 2022/08/09: Police constable, Gilbert Langat guards a polling area at Nakuru Boys High School polling center in Nakuru Town East Constituency during Kenya's general election. (Photo by James Wakibia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

A statement from the ODPP revealed that Anwar Kai (Presiding Officer) was charged with two counts of electoral offence. One, he breached his official duty and two, he failed to report the incident to the relevant authority.

The Polling Clerk on the other hand, Dorine Mwinzi was only charged with one offence, breaching her official duty.

Mwinzi pleaded guilty but Kai did not. The two will also appear in court on August 15, as they were released on cash bail of Sh300,000 and bond of Sh500,000.

Drama was also witnessed in Narok County, where three Polling Clerks were produced in court; one of them was seen plucking four ballot papers for MCA post, another marked them at the polling booth and the other attempted to rescue them from arrest.

"Parnade Parmao, Laput Francis & Nkaampa Laput appeared before Narok Chief Magistrate's court. Court granted ODPP's application to have time extended to allow investigators complete investigating the matter," read a statement from ODPP.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

