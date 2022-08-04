Win for Azimio after Court quashes IEBC's decision on manual voter register

This judgement is a win for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance which had requested the commission to use the manual register in case the KIEMS kits fail.

However, IEBC said it would only use the electronic register loaded into the kits. Justice Mugure Thande’s order now quashes IEBC’s decision.

According to her decision, the constitution mandates that in the event that an electronic device for voter identification malfunctions, the voter will still be able to be recognised using a printed register.

“What then will happen to a registered voter whose details cannot be picked by the KIEMs kit for the failure of technology in light of the decision by IEBC not to use printed register?” the court said.

She noted that if the IEBC’s decision was upheld, many voters’ rights would be violated in the event the electronic devices failed.

“By the impugned decision, IEBC has failed to make administrative arrangements for the conduct of the elections designed to facilitate elections and not deny an eligible citizen the right to vote as required by law,” Justice Mugure ruled.