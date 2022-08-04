RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Win for Azimio after Court quashes IEBC's decision on manual voter register

Denis Mwangi

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance had requested the IEBC to use the manual register in case the KIEMS kits fail

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati hands Azimio coalition's presidential candidate Raila Odinga official clearance to vie in the 2022 election on June 5, 2022 at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been ordered to use the manual voter register alongside the electronic voter register in the upcoming General Elections.

This judgement is a win for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance which had requested the commission to use the manual register in case the KIEMS kits fail.

However, IEBC said it would only use the electronic register loaded into the kits. Justice Mugure Thande’s order now quashes IEBC’s decision.

According to her decision, the constitution mandates that in the event that an electronic device for voter identification malfunctions, the voter will still be able to be recognised using a printed register.

A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement
A file photo of IEBC Chair Wafula Chabukati issuing a statement Pulse Live Kenya

What then will happen to a registered voter whose details cannot be picked by the KIEMs kit for the failure of technology in light of the decision by IEBC not to use printed register?” the court said.

She noted that if the IEBC’s decision was upheld, many voters’ rights would be violated in the event the electronic devices failed.

By the impugned decision, IEBC has failed to make administrative arrangements for the conduct of the elections designed to facilitate elections and not deny an eligible citizen the right to vote as required by law,” Justice Mugure ruled.

More to follow…

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

Win for Azimio after Court quashes IEBC's decision on manual voter register

