Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega postponed

Cyprian Kimutai

MCA and MP elections in other counties have also been postponed

An IEBC clerk issues ballot papers to a voter during the 2022 General Election on August 9, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has postponed the by-elections for Gubernatorial positions in Mombasa and Kakamega Counties.

According to IEBC the elections set to take place on August 23, were forced to be postponed due to members of the National Tallying Centre being intimidated and harassed through profiling and/or arbitrary arrests.

"The harassment has instilled fear within the staff, who are now unable to report to the office for duty. This harassment must stop forthwith," stated IEBC in a press statement.

NAIROBI, KENYA - 2022/08/01: Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati speaks during a multistakeholder meeting held jointly by the Women Mediators Network Kenya and the National Mediation Peace Team at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi. (Photo by John Ochieng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Aside from the two counties, elections set to take place in five other counties have been postponed. The areas include:

  • Member of National Assembly – Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County)
  • Member of County Assembly Ward – Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency - Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County)

The commission further revealed that the four IEBC commissioners who rejected the presidential results wanted to force a re-run of the elections.

The four; Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit according to IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati had contravened their oath of office.

"During a briefing meeting held on 15th August 2022 at around 3.00 pm before the final declaration of the Presidential Election results, the four Commissioners demanded that the Chairperson moderates the results for purpose of forcing an election Re-run contrary to their oath of office," stated Chebukati.

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera Pulse Live Kenya

Chebukati further stated that the four who recently disputed the elections had subverted the Constitution and the sovereign will of the People of Kenya.

"Their duties were well defined in writing and allocated at the National Tally Center (NTC). They had access to all results beforehand and interchangeably announced them for six (6) days in the full glare of live television," he concluded.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

