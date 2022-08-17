Governor elections in Mombasa and Kakamega postponed

According to IEBC the elections set to take place on August 23, were forced to be postponed due to members of the National Tallying Centre being intimidated and harassed through profiling and/or arbitrary arrests.

"The harassment has instilled fear within the staff, who are now unable to report to the office for duty. This harassment must stop forthwith," stated IEBC in a press statement.

Aside from the two counties, elections set to take place in five other counties have been postponed. The areas include:

Member of National Assembly – Kitui Rural Constituency (Kitui County), Kacheliba Constituency (West Pokot County), Pokot South Constituency (West Pokot County) Rongai Constituency (Nakuru County)

Member of County Assembly Ward – Nyaki West (North Imenti Constituency - Meru County), Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South Constituency – Nairobi County)

The commission further revealed that the four IEBC commissioners who rejected the presidential results wanted to force a re-run of the elections.

The four; Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit according to IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati had contravened their oath of office.

"During a briefing meeting held on 15th August 2022 at around 3.00 pm before the final declaration of the Presidential Election results, the four Commissioners demanded that the Chairperson moderates the results for purpose of forcing an election Re-run contrary to their oath of office," stated Chebukati.

Chebukati further stated that the four who recently disputed the elections had subverted the Constitution and the sovereign will of the People of Kenya.