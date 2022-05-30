IEBC turns away Prof George Wajackoya at Bomas

Wajackoya was among the presidential aspirants who presented their documents to National Returning officer Wafula Chebukati at Bomas of Kenya.

According to IEBC, the presidential candidate had presented 2,000 signatures from 17 counties each instead of the required 24.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wajackoya was asked to put his papers in order and appear before IEBC again on Thursday.

Professor George Wajackoya profile

Professor George Luchiri Wajackoyah is a man who has beaten all odds to find purpose in life.

Born in Mumias, Kakamega County, Prof. Wajackoyah was born before his parents separated and he never saw his mother until he came back from the United States, where he had been a university lecturer.

Wajackoyah grew up in abject poverty forcing him to seek opportunities for success elsewhere.

His escapades led him to Nairobi where he lived shortly with his uncle before he was kicked out, finding himself homeless and on the streets.

Wajackoyah was 'adopted' by a Kenyan of Asian descent, who took him in and gave him a place to stay as he worked as a gateman on part time basis, juggling his duties with school.

The move to go school was pushed by former Minister J. J. Kamotho who was a close friend to his host. After completion of school Wajackoyah taught at City High School as an untrained teacher before he joined the police force.

Wajackoyah’s time at the force ended on a sad note after he was beaten to near death for rubbing shoulders with his seniors in the Robert Ouko murder investigation, he narrated in a past interview with KTN.