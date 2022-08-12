RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chebukati sounds alarm on missing RO from Embakasi East

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Returning Officer for Embakasi East constituency, Mr Daniel Musyoka, reported missing while on duty at the East Africa School of Aviation Tallying Centre.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati made the announcement on August 12, 2022 at minutes to 11:00 p.m.

"Reports received by the Commission indicate that at around 9:00 a.m. on 11th August, that is yesterday, he was escorted from his house to the tallying centre by his bodyguard and at around 9:45 a.m. he excused himself to make a telephone call but did not return to the office," Mr Chebukati reported.

The IEBC Chairperson went on to disclose that the missing RO's family was also not aware of his whereabouts since he was last seen.

"Mr Musyoka's family and the Commission have been trying to reach him without success and his duties are now being handled by the deputy Returning Officer. A report of a missing person has been made at the Embakasi Police Station under OB No. 24/11/8/2022.

"The Commission is deeply concerned about this unfortunate incident and calls upon the relevant security agencies to speedily investigate this matter," Chebukati stated.

More to follow...

Miriam Mwende

