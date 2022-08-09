The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said areas that have had their elections suspended will have by-elections undertaken in two weeks.
IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections
IEBC will be using the same personnel and equipment to cut costs on training and re-hiring
In a presser at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC said the by elections in eight electoral areas will be done on August 23, 2022. According to the commission, voters deserve to do conduct the electoral in short span of time and the commission would have exhausted the electoral process in other parts of the country.
“The by election will be held in the next two weeks because they deserve a short period to elect their leaders and the commission will be ready to conduct the by elections having dispensed off with other electoral activities relating with the general election. It will also be cost effective as the same equipment and personnel will be deployed with minimum training,” said the IEBC.
Wajir county which had its elections adjourned due to insecurity will see resumption of voting on Wednesday August 10 at 6AM.
The IEBC further revealed the number of voters who had casted their votes nationally, as at 4PM the IEBC said 12,065,803 had cast their votes exclusive of voters who had been identified using the manual register.
The commission assured Kenyans the delay in Wajir was not going to affect the presidential tally as it was going to be concluded by Wednesday evening.
Earlier the IEBC stated that it had allowed 84 polling stations in Kibwezi West Constituency, Makueni county, to use the manual voter identification to enable voters cast their votes.
In Kakamega county 154 polling stations in Malava, Matungu, Mumias west and Mumias East constituencies had also been allowed to use manual voter identification to cast their ballot.
In regards to voters who were not in the voter registers of the regions they turned up on, the IEBC said it gave an opportunity for the voters to confirm the areas they were voting from and transfer if there was need to.
