RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

Authors:

Amos Robi

IEBC will be using the same personnel and equipment to cut costs on training and re-hiring

IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera
IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said areas that have had their elections suspended will have by-elections undertaken in two weeks.

Recommended articles

Read Also

In a presser at the Bomas of Kenya, IEBC said the by elections in eight electoral areas will be done on August 23, 2022. According to the commission, voters deserve to do conduct the electoral in short span of time and the commission would have exhausted the electoral process in other parts of the country.

“The by election will be held in the next two weeks because they deserve a short period to elect their leaders and the commission will be ready to conduct the by elections having dispensed off with other electoral activities relating with the general election. It will also be cost effective as the same equipment and personnel will be deployed with minimum training,” said the IEBC.

Wajir county which had its elections adjourned due to insecurity will see resumption of voting on Wednesday August 10 at 6AM.

Ballot boxes during a past General Election in Kenya [Photo: AFP]
Ballot boxes during a past General Election in Kenya [Photo: AFP] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

The IEBC further revealed the number of voters who had casted their votes nationally, as at 4PM the IEBC said 12,065,803 had cast their votes exclusive of voters who had been identified using the manual register.

The commission assured Kenyans the delay in Wajir was not going to affect the presidential tally as it was going to be concluded by Wednesday evening.

Earlier the IEBC stated that it had allowed 84 polling stations in Kibwezi West Constituency, Makueni county, to use the manual voter identification to enable voters cast their votes.

An IEBC clerk issues ballot papers to a voter during the 2022 General Election on August 9, 2022
An IEBC clerk issues ballot papers to a voter during the 2022 General Election on August 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

In Kakamega county 154 polling stations in Malava, Matungu, Mumias west and Mumias East constituencies had also been allowed to use manual voter identification to cast their ballot.

READ: Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

In regards to voters who were not in the voter registers of the regions they turned up on, the IEBC said it gave an opportunity for the voters to confirm the areas they were voting from and transfer if there was need to.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

IEBC reveals dates for Kakamega and Mombasa by-elections

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Candidate brought to tears after discovering he was omitted on ballot paper

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Kenyans to foot cost of fresh elections after ballot paper mix-up

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Video surfaces of MP David Gikaria fighting rival candidate

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Shock as Ngilu's name appears on ballot after dropping out of Kitui race

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Bishop Wanjiru wins hearts as she helps her mum vote

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

Oscar Sudi defends IEBC after KIEMS kit failures in some polling stations

IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

IEBC warns voters sharing these photos online

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

Azimio claim majority of KIEMS kits have failed in Raila's stronghold

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday