RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC revokes Walter Mong'are Nyambane's clearance certificate

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Walter Mong'are Nyambane was the first presidential aspirant to get cleared by the IEBC on June 2.

IEBC revokes Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are clearance certificate
IEBC revokes Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are clearance certificate

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has revoked the clearance certificate given to presidential hopeful Walter Nyambane Mong'are.

Recommended articles

Speaking after the conclusion of the registration of presidential candidates at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said that he had obtained new information regarding Mong'are's academic qualifications.

"Upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong'are as relates to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today at 2pm to clarify the issue. He failed to honour my invitation and I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong'are of Umoja Summit Party dated June 2, 2022," Chebukati said.

IEBC revokes Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are clearance certificate
IEBC revokes Walter 'Nyambane' Mong'are clearance certificate Pulse Live Kenya

Mong'are was the first presidential aspirant to get cleared by the IEBC on June 2.

His academic qualifications were brought into question after Safina presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi was denied clearance.

IEBC declined to clear Wanjigi citing that he did not produce a degree certificate and instead filed a letter from Daystar university stating that he was on course to graduate in December 2022.

Wanjigi's agents then raised concern that Mong'are was cleared on June 2, on the basis of the same document.

However, the chair said he would not address matters regarding an candidate who was not present, directing the businessman-cum-politicians to seek redress from the disputes resolution committee.

However, Wanjigi grabbed the mic from his agent and addressed Chebukati, warning the IEBC chair that he would not get away with it.

"It is very clear what is going on. There is an elimination process that is being decided somewhere else. You cannot apply different rules to different people and if this is the intention then I fear greatly for the coming election," Wanjigi said.

Jimi Wanjigi denied clearance to vie for president
Jimi Wanjigi denied clearance to vie for president Pulse Live Kenya

"We have been in touch with this commission. We even had a pre-nomination conference with your people. We were told all the documents are in order. We are privy of a previous candidate being passed on the same documentation (education) as we have presented and we were told it is okay.

"You used that discretion on another candidate but you don't want to use it on me. I want to say categorically hear that there is an elimination going on because some people don't want to see me on the ballot and you will not get away with it. This is a country of laws and adheres to the constitution," Wanjigi cautioned before Chebukati tried to cut short his improptu addresss.

"Don't try and cut me, don't cut me, don't cut me," the businessman repeated to Chebukati before his mic was switched off.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

IEBC revokes Walter Mong'are Nyambane's clearance certificate

IEBC revokes Walter Mong'are Nyambane's clearance certificate

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Mutyambai expresses worry over court ruling that puts security at risk ahead of polls

Mutyambai expresses worry over court ruling that puts security at risk ahead of polls

Jimi Wanjigi causes drama after being denied clearance to vie for president [Video]

Jimi Wanjigi causes drama after being denied clearance to vie for president [Video]

IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

Trending

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai and his wife Christine. The late Kubai's wife has received court orders for Sh520 million land compensation

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident