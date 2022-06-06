IEBC revokes Walter Mong'are Nyambane's clearance certificate

Speaking after the conclusion of the registration of presidential candidates at Bomas of Kenya on Monday, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said that he had obtained new information regarding Mong'are's academic qualifications.

"Upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong'are as relates to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today at 2pm to clarify the issue. He failed to honour my invitation and I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong'are of Umoja Summit Party dated June 2, 2022," Chebukati said.

Mong'are was the first presidential aspirant to get cleared by the IEBC on June 2.

His academic qualifications were brought into question after Safina presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi was denied clearance.

IEBC declined to clear Wanjigi citing that he did not produce a degree certificate and instead filed a letter from Daystar university stating that he was on course to graduate in December 2022.

Wanjigi's agents then raised concern that Mong'are was cleared on June 2, on the basis of the same document.

However, the chair said he would not address matters regarding an candidate who was not present, directing the businessman-cum-politicians to seek redress from the disputes resolution committee.

However, Wanjigi grabbed the mic from his agent and addressed Chebukati, warning the IEBC chair that he would not get away with it.

"It is very clear what is going on. There is an elimination process that is being decided somewhere else. You cannot apply different rules to different people and if this is the intention then I fear greatly for the coming election," Wanjigi said.

"We have been in touch with this commission. We even had a pre-nomination conference with your people. We were told all the documents are in order. We are privy of a previous candidate being passed on the same documentation (education) as we have presented and we were told it is okay.

"You used that discretion on another candidate but you don't want to use it on me. I want to say categorically hear that there is an elimination going on because some people don't want to see me on the ballot and you will not get away with it. This is a country of laws and adheres to the constitution," Wanjigi cautioned before Chebukati tried to cut short his improptu addresss.