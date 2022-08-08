RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

IEBC suspends Mombasa and Kakamega gubernatorial election

Authors:

Amos Robi

The IEBC has said elections in the two counties will be held at a later date

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati demonstrates voting process at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of the elections on August 8, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati demonstrates voting process at the Bomas of Kenya National Tallying Centre ahead of the elections on August 8, 2022

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has suspended gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties after ballot papers of the two counties emerged to have errors.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said elections in the two counties will be held in a later date to be announced by the commission.

Earlier IEBC suspended elections in wards in several counties after cleared candidates died.

Ward elections in Mumias North Ward (Kakamega), South Gem Ward (Siaya), Kyome/Thaana Ward (Kitui), Oloimasani Ward (Narok) and Utawala Ward (Nairobi) will have to be carried out on later date.

Voters in the affected areas will head to the ballot with five ballot papers instead of six as it is supposed. According to electoral laws, the passing on of a fully cleared candidate calls for the suspension of an election.

South Gem candidate Maurice Nick Otieno Wanga died as he underwent treatment at a Kisumu hospital while Abdalla Kweyu, the Mumias North candidate died from a road accident.

READ: Planning to vote? Here are voting offences that will land you in jail

A voter casting his vote during a past election
A voter casting his vote during a past election

The commission will gazette when the elections in the wards will be conducted.

“IEBC suspends the election for the elective positions stated in the seventh column of the owing to the death of candidates and shall communicate via a Gazette Notice when the said elections will be conducted,” read the gazette notice by the IEBC.

IEBC has affirmed its preparedness for the polls pledging to deliver free fair and credible elections.

The commission has sacked four election officials who were found at a candidates home at night.

The four were engaged in a meeting held at the home of a former MCA aspirant in Riat village, Homa Bay County.

[FILE] An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) agent sorts ballot papers and boxes on October 25, 2017, at a polling station in Nairobi, a day before the scheduled repeat presidential poll. (Photo BY SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
[FILE] An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) agent sorts ballot papers and boxes on October 25, 2017, at a polling station in Nairobi, a day before the scheduled repeat presidential poll. (Photo BY SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

READ: Google reveals most searched election questions in Kenya

The suspects comprised a presiding officer, two deputy presiding officers and a clerk.

According to Fredrick Apopa, the IEBC returning officer for Homa Bay county, their attendance at the meeting was unlawful.

Some of the attendees of the meeting included an MCA and parliamentary candidate but the matters which were being discussed are yet to be established.

"You cannot be in a meeting with politicians when the law requires you to be neutral," Apopa told the media.

He explained that the commission would fill the vacancies in readiness for the polls.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

