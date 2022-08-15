Chebukati to unveil president-elect as vote verification ends [Video]

According to Citizen TV’s Francis Gachuri who is at the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya, the commissioners are only waiting to announce the results in the remaining constituencies.

“It is almost a done deal. 259 constituency results so far verified, validated and declared, what remains is about 32 constituencies,” he said, adding that there is a high likely hood that the president-elect could be announced on Monday.

He also said that the busy operations at the verification desks witnessed in the last six days were coming to a close at Bomas of Kenya and the environment was calmer.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Those 32 constituency results have already been verified and validated, all that we are waiting for is the commissioners to come and declare those results publicly and tell Kenyans how those constituencies voted,” Gachuri explained.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati is also in the process of completing Form 34C which tabulates the results of the presidential candidates.

After the announcement of the results, Chebukati will then hand over Form 34D to the president-elect as a certificate showing their victory.

Supreme Court prepares to handle presidential election petition

The Judiciary on Sunday said that it was ready to handle all poll disputes as the country eagerly awaits the announcement of the presidential election winner.

“Judiciary Committee on Elections chaired by SC Judge Mohammed Ibrahim prepares the institution to handle electoral disputes. It looks at training, financial & HR aspects to ensure disputes are efficiently dealt with. During this season, approach the court with confidence. We're ready,” the Judiciary announced in a statement.

The JCE collaborated with the Kenya Judiciary Academy to conduct electoral dispute resolution training for the judges between February and July 2022.