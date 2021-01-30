IED targeting police officers on patrol kills 2 Hyenas in Wajir

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) believed to have been targeting police officers on patrol in Konton, Wajir County is said to have killed two hyenas.

According to police in the area, the IED was a set up by terrorist group Al Shabaab sympathizers.

The IED is said to have gone off on Friday at around midnight but no attack followed on the police camp that is nearby.

When the security officers went to check the cause of the explosion, they found the two dead hyenas

The Konton area is near the Kenya-Somalia border.