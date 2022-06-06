RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mutyambai expresses worry over court ruling that puts security at risk ahead of polls

Authors:

Amos Robi

Mutyambai said the ruling forced officers to put many cases pending while many other suspects were released on bail

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai
Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has said national security is in jeopardy following a court ruling which stripped police officers’ powers to draft charges against suspects.

Recommended articles

Mutyambai says the ruling puts the country’s security at great risk adding that the ruling made uncertain the future of cases that were already under the police’s hands.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and The National Police Service have since appealed the ruling through the Attorney general.

The ruling which was made by Justice Anthony Mrima set free business man Humphrey Kariuki who had been charged for tax evasion after the court learnt that it is the police who drafted the charge sheet.

“The stalemate occasioned by the said judgment is a threat to national security in that people who have committed criminal offences cannot be urgently charged in court.” Mutyambai said.

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai
Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai Pulse Live Kenya

The police and DCI are however requesting the court of appeal to grant a delay in execution of the court order as they wait for the appeal to be heard as the matter is of great concern especially as the country heads to the general elections

“The case is of immense public interest and affects matters of national security as we are approaching the general election and merits urgent consideration and resolution by this honourable court,” Betty Mwasao, a state counsel in the Office of the Attorney General said.

Mutyambai said that 11 days after the court made the ruling, there were over 474 criminal complaints in Nairobi alone which were yet to be worked on, while 512 suspects had been forced to be released on bail. The Rift Valley region had 227 cases while Western and Nyanza 73 and 283 cases respectively.

Mutyambai appealed to the court to take into consideration that the country was entering an electioneering period where the security apparatus were meant to be effective.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Fresh details emerge on why MP's campaign vehicle crashed into crowd [Video]

Mutyambai expresses worry over court ruling that puts security at risk ahead of polls

Mutyambai expresses worry over court ruling that puts security at risk ahead of polls

Jimi Wanjigi causes drama after being denied clearance to vie for president [Video]

Jimi Wanjigi causes drama after being denied clearance to vie for president [Video]

IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

IEBC declines to clear Irungu Kang'ata to vie as Murang'a Governor

How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

How Ruto will make Mudavadi Prime CS without amending constitution - Kimani Ichung'wa

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

Nyandarua man arrested for selling samosas made from dog meat

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

All set for Raila's official manifesto unveiling [Photos]

Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

Why am I barred from the elections? - Kigame asks IEBC

NTV journalist involved in road accident

NTV journalist involved in road accident

Trending

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai and his wife Christine. The late Kubai's wife has received court orders for Sh520 million land compensation

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident