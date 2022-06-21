Ikishindikana haitakuwa mwisho wa maisha - Sonko speaks out

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sonko stated that he will not give up on his quest to represent the people of Mombasa - hours after the IEBC Dispute Resolution Committee upheld the decision to lock him out of the governor’s race.

The former county boss appealed to his supporters not to give up as he explores other options after being dealt a blow by the committee.

“There's nothing like giving up in life. Lawyers walilala late. Waiting for my proceedings and judgement at the IEBC dispute resolution tribunal registry for the next course of action.

"Watu wangu musi loose hope endeleeni kuomba mi najua tutapata justice uko mbele mbele na hata....ikishindikana haitakuwa mwisho wa maisha mwishoe you are the people I will consult for our next move,” Mike Sonko said.

Sonko’s statement comes at time IEBC has given Wiper party 72 hours to name Mike Sonko's replacement for the Mombasa gubernatorial contest and present papers before the county Returning Officer in compliance with election regulations by the Commission.

On Monday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Dispute Resolution Committee denied Mike Sonko clearance to vie in the 2022 Mombasa gubernatorial election.

This is after the former Nairobi Governor challenged Mombasa Returning Officer Swalah Yusuf's decision to disqualify him from contesting for the Mombasa governor's seat citing his impeachment while serving as Nairobi governor.

In the ruling, IEBC also pointed out that Sonko failed to submit his original university academic degree certificate.

“He may be cleared in 2017 but that doesn't take away the requirement for the 2022 polls where IEBC is supposed to verify the degree certificate.