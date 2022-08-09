RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The police are grilling the politician after members of the public raised alarm and alerted the authorities.

Ikolomani MP Candidate Khamisi Butichi arrested after being found with crude weapons
Ikolomani MP Candidate Khamisi Butichi arrested after being found with crude weapons

Khamisi Butichi, the ANC party MP candidate for Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County has been arrested.

Recommended articles

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, Khamisi was arrested after being found in possession of machetes at a polling station.

Kakamega Central OCPD Valerian Obure added the candidate also had other items that are not permitted at a polling station.

The police are grilling him on the contraband items after members of the public raised alarm and alerted the authorities.

More to follow...

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Mama Ngina, Uhuru vote in Gatundu South [Video]

Another Parliamentary election suspended by IEBC

Another Parliamentary election suspended by IEBC

MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons

MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

Matiang'i assures Kenyans of security after casting his vote [Video]

Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

Raila Odinga's message to Kenyans as polls kickoff cross the Country

Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

Rigathi Gachagua casts his vote in Mathira [Video]

Martha Karua casts her vote at Mugumo Primary in Kirinyaga [Photos]

Martha Karua casts her vote at Mugumo Primary in Kirinyaga [Photos]

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Kenya's 2022 General Election

LIVE BLOG: Latest updates on Kenya's 2022 General Election

Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi

Deputy President William Ruto votes in Sugoi

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha announces KCSE 2021 results on April 23, 2022

Parents react after order to close schools catches them by surprise

IEBC settle saga with Police and DCI

4 IEBC officials sacked after secret meeting with politicians

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

CS Matiang'i announces public holiday