Khamisi Butichi, the ANC party MP candidate for Ikolomani Constituency, Kakamega County has been arrested.
MP candidate arrested after being found with crude weapons
The police are grilling the politician after members of the public raised alarm and alerted the authorities.
Recommended articles
According to credible reports reaching the news desk, Khamisi was arrested after being found in possession of machetes at a polling station.
Kakamega Central OCPD Valerian Obure added the candidate also had other items that are not permitted at a polling station.
The police are grilling him on the contraband items after members of the public raised alarm and alerted the authorities.
More to follow...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke