I’ll be back to attend Ruto's swearing-in — Miguna announces

Miguna, who is in exile, has been drumming up support for the Kenya Kwanza alliance and expressed his confidence that the DP-led faction will emerge victorious in the August 2022 elections.

In November 22, 2021, the vocal lawyer, with the help of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Nelson Havi to get back in the country but to no avail.

Under a directive of the High Court Judge Hedwig Ong’undi, the embassy had been ordered to issue Miguna with travel documents within 72 hours.

However, as the combative barrister claimed the Kenyan embassy in Berlin, Germany went against the court orders by refusing to hand him travel documents.

Miguna through updates on social media as many of his supporters anticipated his return had revealed that when he arrived at the embassy at 1.50 p.m. to collect the documents, the Kenyan ambassador to Germany, Tom Amolo, hurriedly left the office at 2:00 p.m.

The self-acclaimed general said that Emma Mabinda, Karuma and Esther Mungai had disclosed to him in a boardroom meeting at the embassy that they would lose their jobs if they followed the court orders by Ong’udi’s to offer him with travel documents.

“Emma Mabinda specifically told me that she has received instructions from Nairobi not to comply with the court order. She asked me for proof of Kenyan citizenship, and I showed her my National ID card. She demanded a certificate of regaining citizenship. I asked her to show me the certificate for losing citizenship, but she stated that she did not have the same,” he stated.