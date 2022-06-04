RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

I’ll be back to attend Ruto's swearing-in — Miguna announces

Authors:

Thomas Bosire

Miguna also revealed that he will be coming back to get a specific item from Raila Odinga

Miguna Miguna in a photo from February 2022
Miguna Miguna in a photo from February 2022

The people’s general and Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna took to his social media to announce to his supporters that he will be back in the country to attend the swearing-in of Dr William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Miguna, who is in exile, has been drumming up support for the Kenya Kwanza alliance and expressed his confidence that the DP-led faction will emerge victorious in the August 2022 elections.

In November 22, 2021, the vocal lawyer, with the help of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and Nelson Havi to get back in the country but to no avail.

Under a directive of the High Court Judge Hedwig Ong’undi, the embassy had been ordered to issue Miguna with travel documents within 72 hours.

However, as the combative barrister claimed the Kenyan embassy in Berlin, Germany went against the court orders by refusing to hand him travel documents.

Miguna through updates on social media as many of his supporters anticipated his return had revealed that when he arrived at the embassy at 1.50 p.m. to collect the documents, the Kenyan ambassador to Germany, Tom Amolo, hurriedly left the office at 2:00 p.m.

The self-acclaimed general said that Emma Mabinda, Karuma and Esther Mungai had disclosed to him in a boardroom meeting at the embassy that they would lose their jobs if they followed the court orders by Ong’udi’s to offer him with travel documents.

“Emma Mabinda specifically told me that she has received instructions from Nairobi not to comply with the court order. She asked me for proof of Kenyan citizenship, and I showed her my National ID card. She demanded a certificate of regaining citizenship. I asked her to show me the certificate for losing citizenship, but she stated that she did not have the same,” he stated.

Miguna is a critic of the government and has on several occasions blamed it for acting as a stumbling block deeming his return to the country as futile.

Authors:

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto turns to IEBC for help after tabling grievances

Ruto turns to IEBC for help after tabling grievances

Inside Ruto's big day with IEBC and plan to paint Nairobi yellow

Inside Ruto's big day with IEBC and plan to "paint Nairobi yellow"

Ruto appoints Kithure Kindiki after losing out on running mate position

Ruto appoints Kithure Kindiki after losing out on running mate position

Ruto's team warms up to Presidential Debate with 3 new demands

Ruto's team warms up to Presidential Debate with 3 new demands

I’ll be back to attend Ruto's swearing-in — Miguna announces

I’ll be back to attend Ruto's swearing-in — Miguna announces

2022 Presidential Debate team responds to Ruto's withdrawal from event

2022 Presidential Debate team responds to Ruto's withdrawal from event

Kalonzo reveals his scheme to succeed Raila

Kalonzo reveals his scheme to succeed Raila

Raila's billboard destroyed in Bomet, Ruto's brought down in Kisumu

Raila's billboard destroyed in Bomet, Ruto's brought down in Kisumu

Obado's wife drops his name, vying for Migori woman representative

Obado's wife drops his name, vying for Migori woman representative

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

Data reveals how many Kenyans use Nairobi Expressway daily

Nairobi Expressway

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.

Wife of Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai to receive Sh520M

Kapenguria 6 hero Fred Kubai and his wife Christine. The late Kubai's wife has received court orders for Sh520 million land compensation