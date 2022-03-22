RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The weapons have been used by poachers, terrorists, drug and human traffickers

TOPSHOT - Kenyan paramilitary police burn illegal weapons on March 17, 2009 in Nairobi. - Kenyan police destroyed over 2,000 weapons that were used in criminal activities in many parts of the country and were confiscated by the police since 2007. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Kenyan paramilitary police burn illegal weapons on March 17, 2009 in Nairobi. - Kenyan police destroyed over 2,000 weapons that were used in criminal activities in many parts of the country and were confiscated by the police since 2007. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Since 2019, there has been an increase in illicit weapons trade from Yemen to Somalia which have found its way to Kenyans who take part in poaching, terrorism, drug, and human trafficking activities.

Recommended articles

According to findings of a report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI-TOC) weapons supplied by Iran to its Houthi allies in Yemen are being smuggled across the Gulf of Aden to Somalia.

Houthis also known as Ansar Allah, the Proponents of Allah in English, are an armed Islamist militia and tribe from north Yemen's mountainous Saada region.

They seized control of the country's capital in late 2014, starting a civil war that still rages and has led to the government calling for a Saudi-led coalition to intervene and restore the internationally recognised administration.

A cache of illegal fire arms is kept under tight security in Nairobi, March 24, 2010 before it is set ablaze as part of a campaign by the Kenyan government to mop-up illicit small arms and light weapons that are at the centre of increasing violent crime in Kenya and Africa. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
A cache of illegal fire arms is kept under tight security in Nairobi, March 24, 2010 before it is set ablaze as part of a campaign by the Kenyan government to mop-up illicit small arms and light weapons that are at the centre of increasing violent crime in Kenya and Africa. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The study revealed that the existence of “long-established commercial trade routes” linking the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden has facilitated the movement of illicit weapon shipments.

The investigators found signs that the weapons that were initially supplied by Iran included serial numbers that were close together, an indication that they were part of the same shipment.

Since September 2015, international naval forces have carried out 13 maritime seizures of weapon shipments believed to have been destined for Houthis in Yemen.

On December 23 2021, the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet intercepted a dhow in the northern Arabian Sea. Believed to have been en route to Yemen, the dhow carried 1,400 Kalashnikov assault rifles and over 200,000 rounds of ammunition.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

Eddie Ndichu skips court for the third time

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

How illicit weapons trade in Somalia poses risk to Kenya

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Sitajibu! - Karua shoots down NTV news anchor's questions [Video]

Women politicians embrace tool to deal with online trolls this election

Women politicians embrace tool to deal with online trolls this election

Why DR Congo is joining East Africa Community

Why DR Congo is joining East Africa Community

Uhuru holds talks with Chinese Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Uhuru holds talks with Chinese Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle [Video]

Couple reconciles after dangerous fight inside speeding vehicle [Video]

West Pokot Deputy Governor back from USA, plans to oust his boss

West Pokot Deputy Governor back from USA, plans to oust his boss

Trending

Meet Wanjigi's little-known daughter Wambui [Video]

Wambui Wanjigi at the Safina Party NDC held at Bomas of Kenya

3 KDF heros awarded for rescuing US soldiers during Al Shabaab siege

Soldiers take up position as they take part in a simulated military exercise

Uhuru quietly reorganises Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 into law.

KCPE results set to be released next week - CS Magoha

Pupils from Nairobi primary school sit for their exams at the start the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations in Nairobi on October 29, 2019. -(Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)