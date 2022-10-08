I'm literally under arrest, Bobi Wine claims he has been detained in Dubai

According to a statement released by the fiery politician, sleuths grilled him for more than eight hours.

The politician jetted into Dubai to perform at a charity concert to assist Ugandan immigrant workers in the Middle East and expressed concerns that despite the challenges, things will still go as planned.

He gave details of the interrogation, revealing that he was asked about his National Unity Party, its officials and contact information.

Police also took his phone and passport during the lengthy ordeal.

"Landed in Dubai at 8:30pm. It’s now 5am. I’ve been held & interrogated for 8hrs. They asked me about NUP, its leaders, their phone numbers, my family members & their contacts! I have all necessary travel docs. They’ve confiscated my passport & my phone. Am literary under arrest," Boby Wine wrote.

In another tweet, the politician gave an update indicating that his passport and phone had since been returned to him, but the question was still in progress 10 hours later.

"Been held at the airport for almost 10 hours, being interrogated mostly about NUP! My phone and passport have now been returned. Hopefully things go as planned," added the politician.

The musician emerged second in last year’s general elections in which he contested against long-serving Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.