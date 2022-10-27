RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Impeachment motion filed against Governor Kawira Mwangaza

Denis Mwangi

Governor Mwangaza has been accused of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is facing impeachment just months after she was sworn in as county chief.

Meru assembly clerk Jacob Kirari stated that the petition, brought by a Mr Salesio Thuranira, is being reviewed by the legal team to determine if it satisfies the threshold.

Thuranira has accused Governor Mwangaza of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The petition, if found to be substantial, could receive the backing of MCAs who have been engaged in a tough war with the governor.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

On October 19, MCAs walked out of an address by Governor Mwangaza in protest.

The MCAs addressed the media after the protest, accusing the governor of being hostile to them, with a few saying that her officers had humiliated them.

They said the walkout was a retaliation against the county chief, whom they said, had rejected calls by MCAs to meet and discuss how to work together.

As an assembly consisting of 69 members, we have resolved not to listen to the governor's address. The reason is that, we have sought an audience with the governor for the last two weeks, seeking to have a sitting with her so that we can discuss the way forward on how we are going to work for the people of Meru, which has been to no avail," said one of the legislators.

The MCAs added that the governor should acknowledge that she requires the input of the county assembly, which approves budgets and appointments, in delivering her mandate and thus should not be distant.

Our constituents have been giving us requests and messages to share with the governor, but she has not been available to listen to us. We don’t know how she plans to work,” another MCA said.

We want the people of Meru county and Kenyans to know that the governor refused to listen to us or pick out calls,” he added.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

The standoff between the executive and the county assembly has been ongoing for about two weeks before it manifested in a walkout

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

