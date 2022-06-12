RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Raila’s extensive Nyanza tour with Karua has been postponed indefinitely

Charles Ouma

The climax of the extensive tour was to be a mega rally in Kisumu and mark Karua's maiden visit to Raila's turf since her appointment on May 16

Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua
Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua have postponed their joint-tour of the former Prime Minister’s Nyanza turf.

Reports indicate that the decision was arrived at due to infighting among Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) top brass and open rebellion against the six-piece voting in favour of ODM candidates that Odinga supports.

The original itinerary as released by Nyanza region presidential campaign team led by John Mbadi and Kisii governor James Ongwae indicated that Karua was set to make her maiden tour of Nyanza with Odinga touring Kisii County on June 13 and 14, Nyamira on June 15, Homa Bay (June 16), Migori (June 17), Siaya June 18 with the climax in Kisumu on June 19.

All these have since been postponed indefinitely to give the Orange party time to put its house in order.

According to a new itinerary released by Odinga Presidential Secretariat on Friday, the Azimio presidential candidate will only visit Kisii County on Monday June 13.

Raila Odinga and Martha Karua
Raila Odinga and Martha Karua

He will then proceed to Kitui County on June 14 then camp in Isiolo on Wednesday, June 15 and Marsabit on Thursday, June 16.

Reports indicate that infighting among ODM top brass and affiliated parties as well as independent candidates eyeing the gubernatorial seats is to blame for the change in itinerary.

The Orange party is facing a revolt in Homa Bay, Kisii, Siaya, Migori and Kisumu where voters have openly rebelled against the six-piece voting rallying call with some supporting politicians who bolted out of ODM after being shortchanged during party primaries.

Fallout in ODM and fierce rivalry

New dates for the Nyanza tour will be provided after the party has met all disgruntled aspirants and agreed on a common stand.

Among the most serious fallouts is in Homa Bay county where ODM’s candidate in the gubernatorial contest, Gladys Wanga (current Woman Representative) is facing a serious onslaught from former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero.

ODM chairman John Mbadi, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga
ODM chairman John Mbadi, former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga

So serious is the fallout that ODM chairman John Mbadi who hails from the county has declined to campaign for the ODM candidates.

Charles Ouma

