Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

One of the vehicles involved in the deadly crash was dubbed the “Party on Wheels” bus and was designed to hold revellers enjoying a good time while travelling

It featured a minibar to provide drinks, screens, and speakers, as well as a DJ booth. Those who hired the bus also enjoyed a customised seating arrangement with comfortable cushions and dancing space.

According to one of the survivors, the passengers on the ill-fated bus were travelling to Samburu County where they were to spend the night camping.

“We were on an adventure trip and we were excited,” he told the media.

First responders found alcohol bottles littered at the scene of the accident.

“The bus had a club with seats, tables and a liquor section. The passengers appeared to have been partying,” said an eyewitness identified as Jacob Mwiti.

Buuri West deputy police boss Laura Khatiabi told the media that preliminary investigations showed that the driver lost control of the party on wheels bus and hit a 14-seater matatu and a trailer.

The bus then rolled for about 20 meters before hitting a tree, killing the driver and 10 other passengers on the spot.

One of the survivors passed away at St Theresa Mission Hospital in Kiirua after suffering head injuries and fractures.