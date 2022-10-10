RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

One of the survivors narrates how excited the passengers were on the ill-fated road trip

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022
Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

More details have continued to emerge regarding the Saturday night accident that left 12 people dead along the Nanyuki-Meru road on October 8, 2022.

Read Also

One of the vehicles involved in the deadly crash was dubbed the “Party on Wheels” bus and was designed to hold revellers enjoying a good time while travelling

It featured a minibar to provide drinks, screens, and speakers, as well as a DJ booth. Those who hired the bus also enjoyed a customised seating arrangement with comfortable cushions and dancing space.

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022
Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

According to one of the survivors, the passengers on the ill-fated bus were travelling to Samburu County where they were to spend the night camping.

We were on an adventure trip and we were excited,” he told the media.

First responders found alcohol bottles littered at the scene of the accident.

The bus had a club with seats, tables and a liquor section. The passengers appeared to have been partying,” said an eyewitness identified as Jacob Mwiti.

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022
Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Buuri West deputy police boss Laura Khatiabi told the media that preliminary investigations showed that the driver lost control of the party on wheels bus and hit a 14-seater matatu and a trailer.

The bus then rolled for about 20 meters before hitting a tree, killing the driver and 10 other passengers on the spot.

One of the survivors passed away at St Theresa Mission Hospital in Kiirua after suffering head injuries and fractures.

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022
Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto silences President Suluhu's staffer in joint media briefing [Video]

Ruto silences President Suluhu's staffer in joint media briefing [Video]

Ruto flies to Tanzania for two-day state visit

Ruto flies to Tanzania for two-day state visit

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Get used to the DP-Gachagua tells state officials clashing with him in public

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Atwoli’s plea to Ruto over video of Kenyan lady breastfeeding dogs in Saudi Arabia

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Update:Missing investigative journalist Parselelo ole Kantai found

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Search launched for missing investigative journalist, Parselelo Ole Kantai

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

NPSC releases 10 shortlisted candidates to replace Kinoti at DCI [List]

Trending

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter

Commander of Uganda Land forces Lt.Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a past event

Museveni's son claims his army can capture Nairobi in 2 weeks

Content creator Ivy Chelimo poses for a photo

Gachagua announces reward for lady who coined Riggy G nickname