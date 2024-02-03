Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

The luxurious cruise ship from the from the Mediterranean Shipping Company docked at the port pf Mombasa with 3500 on board.

Of those on board, 2500 were tourists from different countries eager to enjoy a piece of magical Kenya before sailing away.

With an impressive length of 294 metres, its arrival was highlighted by the authority as one of the largest cruise ships to dock at the port with Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Captain William Ruto piloting it to berth number one.

Towering several meters into the sky, the state-of-the art ship boasts of 16 decs, 13 of which are accessible to passengers.

16 lounges, three swimming pools, eight jacuzzis and 20 elevators to give passengers the ultimate experience in cruise tourism.

The luxury liner began its cruise around the world in Barcelona, Spain on January 7, 2023 with the port of Mombasa on its schedule.

Cost of cruise and ultimate experience

According to MSC Cruises, an adventurous cruise around the world in 2024 costs USD14699 per person (Approximately Sh2.4million).

There luxury liner also offers shorter cruises to different ports.

It boasts of outstanding hospitality on board with an unforgettable culinary voyage of discovery, prepared by skilled chefs from all over the world to bring the World Cruise dining experience.

Entertainment flows in full measure aboard the ship with professional performers from around the world, great music and a wide variety of activities to enrich the experience, many of them related to the destinations visited.

Apart from its brief stay in Kenya, the ship is also expected to dock in Malta, Cyprus, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tanzania, Madagascar and Seychelles during its cruise that will take 112 nights.

The cruise is expected to end on April 28.

Its arrival was hailed as the beginning of greater things, coming barely a month after Mombasa hosted another luxury liner, Norwegian Dawn.

“This is just the beginning; we expect more vessels to call at the port. As KPA management and board we have put up infrastructure to support cruise tourism. I want to assure all cruise lines that Port Mombasa is safe,” KPA boss William Ruto noted.

"With a length overall of 294 metres, MSC Poesia is one of the biggest cruise vessels to have docked at the Port.

"To be able to add value and support Cruise Tourism, KPA has invested in the requisite infrastructure, including the state-of-the-art cruise terminal to cement Kenya’s status as a hub not only in cargo operations but also cruise tourism in Africa." KPA shared, adding that part of the 1000 crew were Kenyans, totaling 20.