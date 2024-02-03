The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

Charles Ouma

Cost of cruise and the ultimate experience with outstanding hospitality and unforgettable entertainment

Luxury cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa
Luxury cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa

In what has been hailed as a boost to tourism, Kenya today received luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia which docked at the port of Mombasa.

Recommended articles

The luxurious cruise ship from the from the Mediterranean Shipping Company docked at the port pf Mombasa with 3500 on board.

Of those on board, 2500 were tourists from different countries eager to enjoy a piece of magical Kenya before sailing away.

With an impressive length of 294 metres, its arrival was highlighted by the authority as one of the largest cruise ships to dock at the port with Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Captain William Ruto piloting it to berth number one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towering several meters into the sky, the state-of-the art ship boasts of 16 decs, 13 of which are accessible to passengers.

16 lounges, three swimming pools, eight jacuzzis and 20 elevators to give passengers the ultimate experience in cruise tourism.

Luxury cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa
Luxury cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya

The luxury liner began its cruise around the world in Barcelona, Spain on January 7, 2023 with the port of Mombasa on its schedule.

Cost of cruise and ultimate experience

ADVERTISEMENT

According to MSC Cruises, an adventurous cruise around the world in 2024 costs USD14699 per person (Approximately Sh2.4million).

There luxury liner also offers shorter cruises to different ports.

It boasts of outstanding hospitality on board with an unforgettable culinary voyage of discovery, prepared by skilled chefs from all over the world to bring the World Cruise dining experience.

READ: Tourism department responds to EPL star who named Kenya his favourite destination

Entertainment flows in full measure aboard the ship with professional performers from around the world, great music and a wide variety of activities to enrich the experience, many of them related to the destinations visited.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from its brief stay in Kenya, the ship is also expected to dock in Malta, Cyprus, Greece, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Tanzania, Madagascar and Seychelles during its cruise that will take 112 nights.

The cruise is expected to end on April 28.

It boasts of outstanding hospitality on board with an unforgettable culinary voyage of discovery, prepared by skilled chefs from all over the world to bring the World Cruise dining experience.

Entertainment flows in full measure aboard the ship with professional performers from around the world, great music and a wide variety of activities to enrich the experience, many of them related to the destinations visited.

Luxury cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa
Luxury cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Its arrival was hailed as the beginning of greater things, coming barely a month after Mombasa hosted another luxury liner, Norwegian Dawn.

READ: Kenya to shape global tourism policies after taking leadership of UN Tourism committee

“This is just the beginning; we expect more vessels to call at the port. As KPA management and board we have put up infrastructure to support cruise tourism. I want to assure all cruise lines that Port Mombasa is safe,” KPA boss William Ruto noted.

Luxury cruise liner Norwegian Dawn docks at Mombasa on January 14, 2024
Luxury cruise liner Norwegian Dawn docks at Mombasa on January 14, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

"With a length overall of 294 metres, MSC Poesia is one of the biggest cruise vessels to have docked at the Port.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be able to add value and support Cruise Tourism, KPA has invested in the requisite infrastructure, including the state-of-the-art cruise terminal to cement Kenya’s status as a hub not only in cargo operations but also cruise tourism in Africa." KPA shared, adding that part of the 1000 crew were Kenyans, totaling 20.

Kenya continues to be a leading player in global tourism and a leading destination.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Karen Nyamu’s sponsorship deal for 17 needy students that has impressed Kenyans

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

Details of the luxury cruise ship, MSC Poesia that docked in Mombasa with 2500 tourists

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

National schools directed to collect fees via e-citizen as government issues deadline

Why High Court acquitted Rael Nyakerario who was accused of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

Why High Court acquitted Rael Nyakerario who was accused of gouging out Baby Sagini's eyes

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Ruto addresses Embakasi gas explosion, lists government officials to be sacked

Rachel Ruto's statement after hosting famous pastor Nick Vujicic at State House

Rachel Ruto's statement after hosting famous pastor Nick Vujicic at State House

Government gives update on Embakasi fire tragedy & costly blunders

Government gives update on Embakasi fire tragedy & costly blunders

Why Amos Kimunya's wife never had a personal bank account in 35-year marriage

Why Amos Kimunya's wife never had a personal bank account in 35-year marriage

Outrage mounts as MP Samuel Arama condemns parents in bursary queue

Outrage mounts as MP Samuel Arama condemns parents in bursary queue

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto takes charge of a grader during the groundbreaking ceremony for affordable housing project in Thika town on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

KRA responds to Kenyans calling for refund of housing levy after court ruling

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Saudi Arabia gets 1st alcohol shop in 72 years: Who is approved to access & requirements

Larry Madowo, President William Ruto and Emmanuel Talaam

Larry Madowo's savagely replies Ruto's press secretary in public spat

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o

Governor Nyong'o poses 4 questions after tragic Kisumu accident that killed 17