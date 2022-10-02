RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inside the plans for Miguna Miguna's grand homecoming

Charles Ouma

Miguna Miguna will jet back into the country on October 20 when the country will be celebrating Mashujaa day.

A past photo of lawyer Miguna Miguna in a restaurant
Plans are underway to give Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna a grand homecoming when he jets back into the country on October 20, 2022.

The grand event will be financed by well-wishers and Kenyans from all walks of life who have come together to fundraise for the homecoming.

Despite being in exile, the lawyer has been a dominant player in Kenya's politics, using social media where he has a huge following to indulge in issues of national importance and criticize the Jubilee administration.

The fundraising initiative which went viral on social media has been defended by Miguna who assured Kenyans that he only associates with "people of integrity" and the funds will be used for his homecoming.

A flyer inviting Kenyans to donate for the course indicates various options on how one can contribute.

"They are not conmen. They are honest Kenyans trying to raise funds legally from those willing to give freely in order to accord me the homecoming they are planning. There is nothing dishonest about that. I only associate with people of integrity. And this is integrity," he Tweeted on Saturday.

The exiled lawyer chose to return on October 20, a day that the country will be celebrating Mashujaa day.

Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna confirms he will vie in the 2022 Nairobi gubernatorial race
Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna confirms he will vie in the 2022 Nairobi gubernatorial race Pulse Live Kenya

He will jet back into the country after almost five years in exile following his deportation in 2018 after he was involved in the mock swearing in of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as The People’s President at Uhuru Park.

Previous attempts to get into the country were futile despite numerous court orders until President William Ruto ascended to power.

Ruto facilitates delivery of Miguna's new Kenyan passport

Ruto assured Kenyans during the campaigns that he would bring back the exiled lawyer into the exiled lawyer.

"We will bring back Miguna Miguna in the country within the shortest time possible when I become President.

This is because he's Kenyan and even if he has committed a crime, our country has laws in place. I don't see any need for having refugees from other countries while our very own is a refugee in another country,” he said.

On 20n September, just days after his inauguration, Ruto’s administration facilitated the delivery of a new passport to the exiled lawyer.

A photo of Miguna Miguna's new Kenyan passport
President William Samoei Ruto has had a new one delivered to me. I didn't have to sign the silly forms they were speaking about. I'm waiting for the lifting of red alert,” Miguna captioned a photo of his new passport.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

