The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has issued a fresh order to police officers concerning boda boda operators.

The statement sent to newsrooms on Thursday outlined that there has been an influx of vandalism cases involving riders.

In his statement, IG Mutyambai termed the mode of conflict resolution is "uncouth and uncivilized".

"Our attention has been drawn to an emerging culture of impunity and lawlessness among boda boda riders, osing a great risk to public safety and security. Recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where boda boda riders are involved have been assaulted and in some instances their vehicles burned.

"All police officers have been directed to be on the lookout to take necessary lawful action against any boda boda rider found to be taking the law into their own hands," the statement read in part.