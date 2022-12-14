ADVERTISEMENT
IG Koome clarifies terror alerts in 5 areas in Nairobi

Amos Robi

Koome said the country is being monitored by multi-agency security teams

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome
Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, on Wednesday, December 14, took disciplinary action against a senior Police boss from Makadara police station who issued a circular regarding terror threats from militia group Al Shabaab ahead of the Christmas festivities.

In the circular, Timothy Odingo, the Makadara Sub County Police Commander said five areas in the city were under the radar of the terror group urging police officers to be alert.

The areas listed by Odingo include:

  1. Presbyterian Guest House and conference centre in South C and Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in South B 
  2. Nairobi West Mall 
  3. Capital Centre
  4. Garden City Mall 
  5. T Mall 

READ: Security breach forces Police IG to miss Ruto event

Police officers from Kenya’s General Service Unit get ready to disperse demonstrators protesting against police brutality in Nairobi in July 2020. Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images)
IG Koome however said the circular is not recognised by his office neither did the officer issuing it receive orders from him.

In tandem with the communication procedure, we wish to clarify that the letter has neither originated from the office of the Inspector General nor has the undersigned officer received any instructions in accordance with the chain of command,"

“We would like to take this opportunity to assure the public that the country is safe and under strict surveillance by multi-agency security teams,” Koome said.

Koome however urged the public to stay on high alert and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

READ: Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi

