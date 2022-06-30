RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matiang'i takes action in plan to eradicate ‘Confirm’ gang

Cyprian Kimutai

Gang members aged between 19 and 30 have terrorised residents in Nakuru Town East and West

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addresses residents of Bahati in Nakuru County on June 29, 2022.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addresses residents of Bahati in Nakuru County on June 29, 2022.

A recent spate of killings in Nakuru County has led to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to promote Kasarani Officer Commanding Police Division Peter Mwanzo to Nakuru county police commander.

The move according to the CS is one of the strategies that the Ministry plans on implementing to deal with criminal gangs that have wreaked havoc on many parts of Nakuru especially in Nakuru Town East and West.

The CS, on June 29, addressed residents of Mawanga in Bahati constituency further announcing changes in the local administrative department.

Another strategy the Ministry will employ is the vetting of chiefs, as well as police officers.

“We have made changes in the management of security in this city and from today, we will have police patrols. We want the residents to have a new relationship with the police,” said CS Matiang'i.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i addresses residents Bahati in Nakuru County on June 29, 2022.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addresses residents Bahati in Nakuru County on June 29, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

Matiang'i who was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and General Service Unit (GSU) Commandant Douglas Kanja, promised residents that the government was going to flush out the criminals especially members of the notorious gang, Confirm.

“We have all the resources, we are not going to sleep until we get the last one of them,” he said. The gang has recently been blamed for an increase in muggings, rape and murders witnessed across Mawanga.

Police recently arrested 27 suspects believed to be behind the sequence of the attacks.

According to the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI), the youth aged between 19 and 30 were arrested on Saturday night.

Five of the suspects identified as Moses Njoe, 21, Thomas Nguruna, 19, Evans Napati, 21, Sammy Sunguya, 23, and Emmanuel Tein, 20 were picked up by officers attached to Rhonda Police Station, shortly after allegedly orchestrating an attack in Jasho area, Nakuru West sub-county.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addresses residents Bahati in Nakuru County on June 29, 2022.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i addresses residents Bahati in Nakuru County on June 29, 2022. Pulse Live Kenya

According to numerous media reports, the gang sexually assault young women and kill them by strangulation before burning their bodies to conceal evidence.

In the latest incident reported at Nakuru’s Workers Estate on Friday, a gangster entered a home at 10 am, killed Diana Tasha Opicho, a 25-year-old woman, and robbed household goods.

Cyprian Kimutai

