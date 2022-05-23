Matiang'i makes attack on Ruto in police reforms debate

Matiang’i said the move by the politicians was not serious as some of their top leaders did not have a hint of how the security sector operated arguing that under his leadership there has been a decline in crime rate as well as improved working conditions for police officers.

The fiery CS was responding to comments made the deputy president and his team in a rally in Embu last week. The DP’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua asked officers to take forward their concerns which the deputy president will address if he ascends to power.

Dr. Fred Matiangi Pulse Live Kenya

“DP Ruto is unhappy with the frustrations and helplessness our officers are going through and he has tasked us to collect opinions from them on how they want it addressed,” Gachagua said.

Matiang’i said the politicians had no idea of how security was done adding that some of them were caught up in tenders where they supplied air and overpriced bullets.

“They know absolutely nothing about security. Some of them were the ones selling air to the police and bullets at $900 yet they should go for much less. If they were still in charge, we'd have not made the progress we've made," the CS said.

In an attack aimed at the deputy president, Matiang'i said he makes no contribution regarding security in the national security council.

Rigathi Gachagua and DP Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

"In fact I sit with some of them in the national security council and they have never said a word about police. Ignore these jokers," Matiangi said.