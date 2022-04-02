Matiang'i reacts to stoning of Raila's chopper in Eldoret

Matiang'i denounced the attack in a statement and ordered security agencies to investigate the incident immediately and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Those responsible for the stoning of Raila's chopper will be arrested, according to the Interior CS, who also indicated that those engaged in the planning and funding of the chaos will also be punished.

Odinga had flown to Eldoret to condole with the family and friends of the late Jackson Kibor during his burial when the rowdy youths stoned the helicopter and vehicles ferrying the ODM leader and his entourage.

"My attention has been drawn to the stoning and the resultant damage of a helicopter and motor vehicles associated with the Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, during the funeral service of Mzee Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu County today.

"I call upon the National Police Service (NPS) to investigate the matter and ensure that all the culprits and their masterminds are made to swiftly and decisively face the consequences of their criminal actions," ordered Matiang’i.

Quick action by police officers on duty at the scene averted what would have been a spree of destruction and attacks resulting to injuries or deaths.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai also issued firm instructions to the Rift Valley Regional Police Commander to urgently take decisive action against the perpetrators.

In a statement of his own, Odinga said he was lucky that the stones did not hit him or anyone nearby.

He added that the attack presents a very dark reminder of what this country has witnessed before, particularly in the run-up to the 1992 elections and in the 2007-2008 polls.

"For today's unfortunate events, I hold Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandagor and Soy MP Caleb Kositany responsible.

"I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution, to come out now, not later, condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of August election," Odinga urged.

On his part, Deputy President William Ruto also strongly condemned the chaos that erupted in his home county.