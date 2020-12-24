The government through Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has recalled all police officers on Leave.

Mating’i made the announcement during his official visit to the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) headquarters in Embakasi, where he assured Kenyans of their security during this festive season.

CS Matiang’i further stated that the National Police Service (NPS) will also make use of officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) of the administration police wing to maintain law and order across the country.

“Members of the National Security Council are not on leave…we’re all on duty through the Christmas period until the New Year because our responsibility is to make sure our country is safe and people are secure...” Said CS Fred Matiang’i.

The CS also warned Kenyans against reckless merrymaking reminding them that COVID-19 regulations are still in force. Adding that breach of COVID-19 regulations will not be condoned.

“I ask my fellow citizens to move around safely and know that the country is safe and secure...We’re asking you, fellow citizens, to observe these regulations…we’re not doing this because we derive fun from it, we’re telling you because we have a duty of care,” Said Matiang’i.