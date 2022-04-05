Youth were paid Sh50 each to stone Raila's chopper - Matiang'i

CS Matiangi made the revelation when he appeared before the Administration and National Security Committee of the National Assembly on Tuesday, April 5.

“The police, hot on the heels of the perpetrators, acted swiftly and arrested the suspects with hordes of notes in Sh50 denomination. No one is above the law,” reported CS Matiang'i.

CS Matiang'i further revealed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had confiscated mobile phones from Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Soy MP Caleb Kositany and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat who are alleged to be the masterminds of the attack.

Pulse Live Kenya

The DCI has said the probe file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions with recommendations to charge some of the leaders.

Raila's attack was planned - Junet, Mbadi tell DCI

The revelation comes only hours after Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Suba South MP John Mbadi appeared before DCI to issue an official statement on what they witnessed on the day.

“We expect an expeditious conclusion to this matter," Junet said. He further revealed he gave the police information that he hopes will be useful in their investigations.

So far, 17 individuals have been arrested and detained in court with the following charges filed against them; Attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace.