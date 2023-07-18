Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kisumu

In a statement on Tuesday evening, CS Kindiki said the government received credible security intelligence that necessitated the closure of day schools in the selected counties.

The Cabinet Secretary cited criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public.

CS Kithure Kindiki speaking during a meeting at Harambee House, Nairobi on May 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He added that the alleged criminal intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties.

"As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day primary and secondary schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties shall remain closed tomorrow," the statement read in part.