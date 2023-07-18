The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa & Kisumu

Denis Mwangi

CS Kindiki announces that schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu should remain closed on Wednesday

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a meeting at Harambee House on June 5, 2023

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has announced that all day schools in Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu should remain closed on Wednesday, July 19.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, CS Kindiki said the government received credible security intelligence that necessitated the closure of day schools in the selected counties.

The Cabinet Secretary cited criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a press breifing at Harambee House, Nairobi on May 15, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a press breifing at Harambee House, Nairobi on May 15, 2023
He added that the alleged criminal intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties.

"As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day primary and secondary schools within Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu counties shall remain closed tomorrow," the statement read in part.

He added that the Ministry of Education shall announce the resumption of learning in the aforesaid schools upon assessment of the security situation in the course of Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

