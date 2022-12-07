Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki has hinted that the government will not interfere with the opposition's political rallies for as long as they adhere to the government's regulations.
Interior CS Kindiki addresses the state of security ahead of the Azimio rallies
Those attending the opposition political rallies will be protected by the government
Recommended articles
The brief comes after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga announced that he was going to hold political rallies with his supporters in Nairobi.
While briefing the media on the state of the security in the country, CS Kindiki stated that he was going to dispatch security units to protect those present at the rallies.
The CS was in the company of PS Raymond Omollo, Deputy IG Noor Gabow and senior Ministry officials.
Kindiki wants all the Azimio officials and supporters to observe peace and abide the the Kenya's constitution all through their events.
To avoid any disruptions, the CS wants the Azimio camp to table the dates that they they want to hold their rallies to so as to help his ministry in planning how they will be of help to them.
Junet Mohammed who is the Minority Whip of the National Assembly hit out at the CS moments after briefing the media.
Junet thinks that it's the government's obligation to provide security to its citizen's in rallies without giving terms and conditions.
Carrying stones or any objects that can lead to harm have been termed as a violation to the constitution of Kenya by CS Kindiki.
The purpose of the Azimio rallies is to oppose the current government and this indicates that Hon. Odinga has hit the ground running as the opposition leader.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke