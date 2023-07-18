Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has announced that all day schools in Nairobi and Mombasa should remain closed on Wednesday, July 19.
Interior CS issues orders for all day schools in Nairobi & Mombasa
CS Kindiki announces that schools in Nairobi and Mombasa should remain closed on Wednesday
Recommended articles
In a statement on Tuesday evening, CS Kindiki said the government received credible security intelligence that necessitated the closure of day schools in the selected counties.
The Cabinet Secretary cited criminal elements planning to unleash terror and violence on the public.
He added that the alleged criminal intend to engage in armed skirmishes with security agencies around certain schools within Nairobi and Mombasa counties.
"As a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of school children, it has been decided that all day primary and secondary schools within Nairobi and Mombasa counties shall remain closed tomorrow," the statement read in part.
He added that the Ministry of Education shall announce the resumption of learning in the aforesaid schools upon assessment of the security situation in the course of Wednesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke