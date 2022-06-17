Wrangles reveal Runda residents pay Sh700M annually to their association

Residents of the posh estate usually pay a total fee of Sh5,904 every month to the association which comprises 10,300 members.

This means that every month, members remit about Sh60,811,200 translating to Sh729,734,400 annually.

Pulse Live Kenya

The money is usually paid by the residents to the Runda Water Limited, which they argue shouldn’t charge them for non-water-related expenses.

Dr Rael Lubasi is one of the residents who have accused the association of misusing the funds and his requests to withdraw from the association have not been honoured.

Despite the fact that she had never signed anything to confirm her registration, she had found herself listed as a member of the association.

She quit and hired private security and rubbish collection services after being denied membership on the association's committee.

Another resident said that many of them have suffered at the hands of the association but some property owners are afraid to confront its management.

“We have a clique of people who are really messing us up. A majority of people who [live] in Runda are expatriates who do not want to be involved in any conflict. As such, the minority, us, are left helpless,” said Charles Magara.

He added: “The charges by Runda Water are almost three times normal rates. I pay an average of Sh6,000 yet before moving here (Runda), I used to lease a house it had a garden and my bill never went beyond Sh3,000. They are doubling the charges.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Rules of living in Runda

Runda Estate has long been regarded as one of the most opulent residential areas in the city and as such, not just anyone can afford to live in the leafy suburbs and even those with means have to adhere to certain rules and regulations.

The residents restrict construction activities to weekdays when most homeowners are away at work and can’t be bothered by the noise.

Vehicles weighing more than seven tonnes are also prohibited from entering the neighbourhood.

Unauthorized boda bodas and matatus are also banned, while trucks must acquire clearance.

The general public is prohibited from loitering, dumping, or burning waste, and all cars passing through the estate must keep a maximum speed of 30 kilometres per hour.