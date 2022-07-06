Murathe warns Ruto, investigating Uhuru may lead to a coup

According to Murathe, the move is a kin to state capture. State capture is the way formal procedures such as laws are manipulated by government officials, private companies or individuals, so as to influence state policies and laws in their favour.

Murathe pointed out that President Kenyatta is the only living President as all his predecessors have passed away. In saying this, the former Member of Parliament for Gatanga said Uhuru's predecessor should respect the former once he hands over power.

“Uhuru Kenyatta will be Kenya’s only surviving former president after August 9. Now you tell us that you want to subject him to prosecution and torture?” posed Murathe while appearing on K24.

The outspoken and combative politician revealed that in the event a President retires, he or she still has has networks in the police and army whom are willing to protect their former Commander In Chief by any means.

“This is where you get coups and counter coups because when the elected president comes and starts harassing former presidents, remember these people have supporters and networks including the police and the army,” Murathe added.

Ruto during launch of manifesto hinted at going after Uhuru

Murathe was responding to a statement during the launch of Kenya Kwanza's manifesto in which the coalition promised to create eight tribunals, task forces and review panels to reverse Kenyatta’s policies.

The manifesto also promised to form a commission of inquiry on various matters touching on how the government was run in what could mean going after the President.

Ruto promised to establish “within 30 days, a quasi-judicial public inquiry to establish the extent of cronyism and state capture in the nation and make recommendations” under the ‘Ending State Capture’ sub-topic of the manifesto.

While on the campaign trail on July 01, Ruto’s campaign team, led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata took it upon themselves to explain the proposal.

They accused President Kenyatta of using state policies to his favour, noting that the commission will revisit and investigate this should Kenya Kwanza form the next government.

Senator Kang’ata noted that key sectors of the economy are in the hands of a few powerful families, a trend that the commission and the Kenya Kwanza administration will be keen to reverse should they win the August polls.