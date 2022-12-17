IPOA responds to IG Koome's remarks terming the entity a 'busybody'

IPOA chairperson Anne Makori released on Saturday, December 1, 2022, said the utterances by the police boss were dangerous.

"Our attention is drawn to the unfortunate and dangerous statement attributed to the Inspector General of Police Eng. Japhet Koome yesterday where he gave police officers a shoot to kill order against suspected criminals," read her statement in part.

Further, Makori said it was out of IPOA's efforts that there have been reduced crimes and that it has been crucial in building a strong relationship between the police and the community.

"IPOA has made policy recommendations that have reduced crime by embedding the police to live within communities, helped realise a functional Internal Affairs Unit, informed acquisition of police vehicles for rapid response and officer safety in operations," the statement read.

She warned police officers against using their weapons carelessly in the line of duty saying they will be held individually accountable.

“The Authority wishes to remind police officers where criminal culpability has been established, that is after investigations, it is individuals who have been called to account: not the Service, not a Unit, and it is expected that there will be compliance with the Sixth Schedule, Part C on specific responsibilities of superior officers from issuing unlawful orders,” she said.

Speaking during the 4th Memorial Ceremony for officers who died on duty held at Embakasi AP Training College, Nairobi, IG Koome said that police are duty-bound to protect both lives and property of Kenyans.

"We had others in Mombasa Road wanatupiwa mishale. Officer ako kazi yake anasindikiza pesa amepata barabara imefungwa. Anaanza kutupiwa mishale na akona bunduki. Jameni kwani hiyo bunduki ni kalamu uandike nayo," Koome spoke.