IPOA launches investigations after GSU officers open fire on rioters

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Mutula Kilonzo Jr narrowly survived the wrath of protestors after he was caught up in the violent demonstrations that left 4 dead.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior's car windows were smashed during the June 2, 2022 Masimba protests
Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior’s car windows were smashed during the June 2, 2022 Masimba protests

The Independent Police Oversight Authority has commenced investigations into a violent protest that resulted in the death of 4 protestors.

The protesters, who had blocked the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway, were agitated over an increase in human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior happened to pass by the area and his vehicle was stoned as the demonstrators took out their anger on passing motorists.

Protestors at Masimba area in Kajiado county
Protestors at Masimba area in Kajiado county Pulse Live Kenya

I ran into violent demonstrations at Masimba. Two stones directed at me missed me narrowly. Motorists should exercise caution,” he said on Twitter.

It is said that police officers opened fire, killing 4 people and injuring 3 others.

A rapid response team was this morning June 3, 2022 dispatched with instructions to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstance surrounding the incident.

On completion of investigations, where fault is found, the authority shall make recommendations including but not limited to prosecution,” a statement from IPOA read.

One of those injured in the protest is a Kenya Defence Forces soldier based in Kahawa Barrack.

According to police, the rallies got violent when people threw stones at a GSU vehicle travelling to Mombasa.

The GSU police allegedly opened fire on the mob, killing four people and injuring three more.

GSU officers deployed
GSU officers deployed GSU officers deployed Pulse Live Kenya

Human-Wildlife Conflict in Masimba

The June 2 demonstrations were sparked by the recent death of a female teacher from Mashuru Sub-County in Kajiado County by rogue elephants.

In 2020 Two rare species of hyenas and a leopard were captured in Masimba. The three wild animals were trapped on different dates after the local community complained about increased human-wildlife conflict.

Local communities complained and our officers moved into the areas marked red and placed the traps. We left them and locals alerted us when the animals were trapped," said Head of the Problem Animal Management Unit Vincent Ongwae at the time.

In 2019, KWS set up the Problem Animal Management squad comprising ground and air units to reduce rising cases of human-wildlife conflict in Kajiado and other parts of the country.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

