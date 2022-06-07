Irungu Kang'ata finally cleared to vie for Muranga Governor seat

Senator Kang’ata proved to the IEBC that his running mate Dr Winnie Mwangi resigned from the University of Nairobi within the set timelines.

On Monday, the commission cited a letter by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission which stated that Dr Mwangi didn’t fulfil the requirements of the elections act.

Pulse Live Kenya

"A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of the election," reads Section 43(5) of the Elections Act.

Kangata's running mate is a land economics expert who hails from Karagia village in the Gatanga sub-county.

Before joining politics, she was a lecturer and government consultant on land issues and was part of the task force that formulated the land regulations that are in operation.

The duo proved that Dr Mwangi resigned on February 7, two days before the February 9 deadline.

The senator claimed that his rivals had conspired to remove him from the Murang'a Governor race through a technicality.

"The deep state and its agents is afield trying to pull all the tricks to have its way and its preferred candidates in the broader scheme targeting William Ruto. It is a scheme dead on arrival as has been manifest today morning following our clearance," Dr Kang’ata said.

He celebtrated the clearance with his supporters who had left the IEBC officers in Murang'a dejected and surprised the previous day.

"I want to urge my competitors to engage in above board politics. Politics that are issue based and devoid of defamatory and slanderous dispositions," he added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Defending his choice of running mate, the senator said that Dr Mwangi was being targeted because she was a woman.