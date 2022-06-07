RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Irungu Kang'ata finally cleared to vie for Muranga Governor seat

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Senator Irungu Kang'ata proved the EACC wrong after being turned away on Monday

Murang’a UDA gubernatorial aspirant Irungu Kang’ata has been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission after being turned away on Monday.

Senator Kang’ata proved to the IEBC that his running mate Dr Winnie Mwangi resigned from the University of Nairobi within the set timelines.

On Monday, the commission cited a letter by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission which stated that Dr Mwangi didn’t fulfil the requirements of the elections act.

"A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of the election," reads Section 43(5) of the Elections Act.

Kangata's running mate is a land economics expert who hails from Karagia village in the Gatanga sub-county.

Before joining politics, she was a lecturer and government consultant on land issues and was part of the task force that formulated the land regulations that are in operation.

The duo proved that Dr Mwangi resigned on February 7, two days before the February 9 deadline.

The senator claimed that his rivals had conspired to remove him from the Murang'a Governor race through a technicality.

"The deep state and its agents is afield trying to pull all the tricks to have its way and its preferred candidates in the broader scheme targeting William Ruto. It is a scheme dead on arrival as has been manifest today morning following our clearance," Dr Kang’ata said.

He celebtrated the clearance with his supporters who had left the IEBC officers in Murang'a dejected and surprised the previous day.

"I want to urge my competitors to engage in above board politics. Politics that are issue based and devoid of defamatory and slanderous dispositions," he added.

Defending his choice of running mate, the senator said that Dr Mwangi was being targeted because she was a woman.

"They chose to profile her on gender...They were better off targeting me but keep off Dr Mwangi who is competent, humble, straightforward and who carries the hopes of the county in unlocking its potential in the property sector as well as deal with the land conflicts all over the courts," he said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

