Irungu Kang'ata drops gubernatorial running mate at the last minute

Denis Mwangi

Kang'ata made a last-minute decision to drop his running mate in order to meet the IEBC deadline

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata
Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata has announced that he has replaced his desired running mate in his quest to become the next governor of Murang’a.

In an announcement on his official social media handles, Kang’ata said that he had dropped Dr Winnie Mwangi as his running mate.

He said the decision was necessitated by allegations that Dr Mwangi did not resign from the University of Nairobi within the required timeline.

The allegations were incorrect and based on a misunderstanding of employment law. Our view was, that resignation takes effect from the date of filing the resignation letter. To the aspirants, it takes effect from the date of salary stoppage.

However, taking into account that this might have been a trap for prolonged litigation that detracts us from campaigning we mutually agreed to replace the deputy governor (designate),” read part of the statement.

Dr Winnie Mwangi
Dr Winnie Mwangi Pulse Live Kenya

Kang’ata has now introduced his new running mate who is 29-year-old Stephen Mburu.

UDA Muranga DG designate now is Stephen Mburu Munania. He is a 29-year-old young person, born in Karega village Mbugiti, Kariara ward, Gatanga Constituency- the most populated ward in Muranga,” he added.

Mburu holds a degree in International Diplomacy from a public university. He has worked as an Assistant County Commissioner Cadet in Kenol hence experienced in public administration.

Kang’ata’s new running mate resigned to vie for an MCA position during UDA nominations but did not succeed.

The gubernatorial aspirant was cleared by the IEBC on Tuesday, to the celebration of his supporters.

He however said that his former choice of running mate was still an integral part of his campaign team.

Dr Winnie remains part and parcel of the UDA Muranga chapter. She will continue to offer her services as an expert in land matters. She will head our UDA campaigns. We forgive those that breached her privacy. We hope to transist with her into county government leadership come August 2022,” Kang’ata concluded.

Denis Mwangi

