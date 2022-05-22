Irungu Kang'ata: Why I declined offer to deputize Ruto before Gachagua

Kang’ata who was speaking in Nyeri on Saturday, May 21 divulged that with campaigns heating up and the searcxh for a suitable deputy in progress, he was invited to a meeting with Ruto and was asked if he could be Ruto’s running mate.

The lawmaker stated that he declined the position, noting that there were other more experienced and suitable politicians for the job.

He then suggested Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and floated the idea to Ruto and just like that, the Mathira lawmaker became a serious contender and eventually landed the slot.

"His excellency called me and asked me if I wanted to be deputy president and I told him no, pick Rigathi Gachagua," Kang'ata explained.

He added that the Mathira MP is a fierce politician who can be counted on, and even joked that Gachagua knows how to fight physically should push come to shove and Ruto ever needs an extra pair of hands.

Pulse Live Kenya

Raila hiding behind Karua-Ruto

On his part, Ruto thanked the people of Nyeri for rallying behind the Kenya Kwanza ticket and made it clear that the contest is between himself and Raila Odinga, trying to underscore the Martha Karua wave in the region.

Ruto claimed that Odinga is now hiding behind Karua who is spearheading Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition in the region.

“You all know who the leader of Azimio is. It is Raila and he is hiding behind Karua. A vote for Azimio is a vote for ODM and Jubilee parties, you must send them both home,” the DP opined.

“As voters, you all know Raila, and we are here to ask you to send him home on August 9. Vote out all his people including Jubilee and ODM in the region, and give us UDA leaders to work with,” he added.

Karua’s charm offensive in the region has apparently irked Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade, prompting them to camp in mount Kenya in a bid to secure the region.

In a span of five days, Karua has toured Nyeri, Murang’a, Embu, Kirinyaga and Kiambu where she was warmly received by thousands.