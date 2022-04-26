RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints Isaac Mwaura to senior role after UDA nominations loss

Senator Isaac Mwaura lost the UDA ticket to the current Ruiru MP Simon Ng'ang'a

Nominated senator Isaac Mwaura meets DP William Ruto in Karen, Nairobi
Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura was on Monday appointed by Deputy President William Ruto as one of the senior officers in his presidential campaign.

This is after Mwaura lost his chance to fly the UDA ticket in the Ruiru parliamentary seat race during the August General Election.

The nominated senator will now head Ruto’s campaign team in Kiambu county.

Welcome, Hon Isaac Mwaura to the Kenya Kwanza national campaign. Your magnanimity to accept the outcome of our just concluded party nominations in Ruiru Constituency adds to your leadership credentials. I wish you well in your new role as team leader in Kiambu County and also in the community of people living with disabilities,” Ruto said in a statement on his official social media handles.

Mwaura lost to the current Ruiru MP Simon Ng'ang'a whom he said he is going to support to clinch the seat in the August 9 general election.

Ruto also received other aspirants from the UDA party who lost out in the recently concluded primaries one of them Mbeere MP Col (Rtd) Geoffrey King’ang’i Muturi who is also a former Aide de Camp.

In 2012, King'ang'i resigned from his position as Kibaki's aide to run for the Mbeere South parliamentary seat, which he lost to Mutava Musyimi. He later won the seat in 2017 after defeating Musyimi.

Kibaki’s former Aide de Camp said that after losing the United Democratic Alliance ticket in the party primaries he would look for other opportunities to serve the country.

There have been a lot of things in my constituency (Mbeere South) and my people know. I have decided that I will not defend my seat. I will look for another opportunity to serve this nation, and not be an MP again,” he said.

The MP later met deputy president William Ruto at his official residence in Karen to communicate his acceptance of the results of the UDA primaries.

Deputy President William Ruto and Col (Rtd) Geoffrey King’ang’i Muturi in Karen, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Asante sana mheshimiwa Alex Kosgey and Geoffrey Muturi King'ang'i for graciously accepting the outcome of our party nominations in Nandi County and Mbeere South Constituency.

Your acceptance to work with the winners, Honorables Samson Cherargei and Genesio Mugo is a show of true leadership. I welcome you to the National Campaign,” Ruto said.

