Kenyan Woman makes U-turn, tells Court Nigerian man did not con her Sh31 Million

A fresh twist has emerged after a Kenyan lady, Bella Bronislavia admitted in court that she was advancing loans to Mr Edwin Obi Okoye, and he did not con her as earlier reported.
Appearing virtually before Magistrate Derrick Kutto at Kibera Court, Bella Bronislavia admitted that she had loaned Okoye Sh31 million to invest in his business and he would pay later.
In documents presented in court, Bella transferred the amounts to the business accounts of Edwin Okoye, amounting to Sh30 Million.
18/12/2017 - Sh5 million
02/01/2018- Sh8 million
16/02/2018- Sh5 million
16/02/2018 - Sh5 million
24/02/2018 - Sh6 million
26/03/2018 - Sh1 million
Bella Bronislavia was at pains to explain to the prosecutor why she opted for the criminal route instead of the civil route, yet she admitted to lending the money to Mr Okoye.
She also told the court that she received loan repayment of ksh 500,000 from Mr. Okoye and also made it clear that they never had any sexual relationship as earlier reported by news outlets.
In December 2020, the media was awash with claims that Edwin Okoye had swindled Bella, his lover, Sh31 Million.
Okoye was arrested and charged before he was later released on Bond.
