Kenyan Woman makes U-turn, tells Court Nigerian man did not con her Sh31 Million

Appearing virtually before Magistrate Derrick Kutto at Kibera Court, Bella Bronislavia admitted that she had loaned Okoye Sh31 million to invest in his business and he would pay later.

In documents presented in court, Bella transferred the amounts to the business accounts of Edwin Okoye, amounting to Sh30 Million.

18/12/2017 - Sh5 million

02/01/2018- Sh8 million

16/02/2018- Sh5 million

16/02/2018 - Sh5 million

24/02/2018 - Sh6 million

26/03/2018 - Sh1 million

Bella Bronislavia was at pains to explain to the prosecutor why she opted for the criminal route instead of the civil route, yet she admitted to lending the money to Mr Okoye.

Pulse Live Kenya

She also told the court that she received loan repayment of ksh 500,000 from Mr. Okoye and also made it clear that they never had any sexual relationship as earlier reported by news outlets.

In December 2020, the media was awash with claims that Edwin Okoye had swindled Bella, his lover, Sh31 Million.